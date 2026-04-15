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India's Wholesale Inflation Surges to 3.88% in March 2026

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) reported a 3.88% inflation rate in March 2026, driven by rising prices in crude petroleum, natural gas, and other manufacturing sectors. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that inflation affected multiple sectors as wholesale prices increased steadily, reflecting broad-based economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:45 IST
India's Wholesale Inflation Surges to 3.88% in March 2026
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The inflation rate based on India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) climbed to 3.88% in March 2026, according to official data released by the government. This marked increase indicates a significant rise in the cost of wholesale goods in comparison to the same month last year, pointing to broader economic challenges.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry highlighted that the escalation was primarily driven by price hikes in crude petroleum, natural gas, and a range of manufacturing sectors. The month-over-month WPI increase was recorded at 1.64% from February, with the primary articles group showing notable growth.

While mineral oil prices surged sharply, other categories saw mixed trends, with prices for some manufactured goods rising and others declining. The March 2026 figures remain provisional and await final adjustments. The comprehensive impact of these changes on consumers and businesses remains a key area of focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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