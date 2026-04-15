Prateek Singh Leads Pocketful Into New Era of Digital Investment

Pocketful, a discount brokerage with a solid 30-year backing from the Pace Group, has taken a significant leap by naming Prateek Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership move is aimed at propelling the company's growth and reinforcing its standing in India's dynamic investment sector.

Bringing 13 years of expertise to the table, Singh has crafted digital financial platforms through his contributions to customer acquisition and business growth strategies. His previous stint as Chief Growth Officer at Bajaj Broking saw him enhance the company's digital footprint. Sarvam Goel, Co-Founder of Pocketful, highlighted Singh's capability in advancing the firm's objectives, emphasizing his track record of enhancing digital platforms with a focus on user experience.

At Pocketful, Singh is tasked with transforming the investment landscape by creating user-friendly platforms. His previous experience aligns with the firm's vision of simplifying market participation. Pocketful provides zero brokerage on equity delivery trades and advanced tools for traders. The company is expanding into mutual funds, setting the stage for accelerated growth under Singh's leadership.