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Mystery at Sea: Overturned Ship Spotted Near Saipan

An overturned ship matching a missing cargo vessel's description was spotted near Saipan. The ship, carrying six crew members, suffered engine failure due to Typhoon Sinlaku. Coast Guard and international teams are searching for the missing vessel amidst challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hagatna | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:00 IST
Mystery at Sea: Overturned Ship Spotted Near Saipan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overturned ship suspected to be the missing cargo vessel with six people on board was sighted by an airplane search crew near Saipan, according to the Coast Guard.

A HC-130 Hercules sighted the vessel approximately 100 nautical miles northeast of its last known position. The ship, named Mariana, experienced engine trouble amid fierce weather conditions caused by Typhoon Sinlaku.

Multiple agencies, including the US Navy and Japanese Coast Guard, are conducting search operations despite the challenging weather, hoping to locate the missing crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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