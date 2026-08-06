UPDATE 1-Chinese robot maker Unitree seen worth over $7.4 billion after IPO, Citic says

Chinese robot maker Unitree Technology is expected to be valued at over 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) after its planned Shanghai IPO, according to a Citic Securities report.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 14:09 IST
UPDATE 1-Chinese robot maker Unitree seen worth over $7.4 billion after IPO, Citic says
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese robot ​maker Unitree Technology is expected ‌to be ​valued at more than 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) after its planned Shanghai IPO, according to a report by Citic ‌Securities, which is sponsoring the initial public offering. Citic Securities expected the Hangzhou-based company to be worth 50.6 billion to 55.9 billion yuan six to 12 months after listing later this ‌month. The valuation report, distributed to investors and seen by Reuters, is largely seen ‌as guidance ahead of Wednesday's IPO price enquiry.

Unitree, which competes with Tesla and Boston Dynamics in making humanoid robots, aims to raise 4.2 billion yuan to fund innovation and production. Robotics is seen as ⁠one of ​China’s strategic industries ⁠key to Beijing’s tech rivalry with Washington.

Citic Securities' report values Unitree roughly 20 times this year’s expected sales, ⁠and about 80 times forecast earnings. Unitree, which also makes quadruped robots is “a globally-renowned, world-leading maker of ​high-performance, general purpose robotics,” Citic Securities said in the report.

“It adheres to a ⁠prudent R&D investment strategy, while also establishing its leading position in understanding the embodied intelligence ecosystem.” The IPO comes ⁠amid ​heightened rivalry between China and the United States. Washington recently added foreign-made advanced robots to its Covered List, restricting their ability to obtain the equipment authorisation required ⁠for U.S. sales.

In June, the U.S. added Unitree and other major Chinese tech firms ⁠to a list ⁠of companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military. Unitree will set its IPO price on Thursday and accept investor subscriptions on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026