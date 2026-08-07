Young Robotics Innovators Take Centre Stage at WRO India Mumbai Regional Championship jointly hosted by India STEM Foundation and NCSM

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Innovation, creativity and young engineering talent took centre stage at the WRO India Mumbai Regional Championship 2026, as students from across the region showcased cutting-edge robotics projects inspired by this year's global theme, "Robots Meet Culture."

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were seen cheering for their kids and all the students participating in the championship in the Future Innovators Elementary category. The couple spent time interacting with students and viewing robotics projects, appreciating the passion, creativity and problem-solving abilities displayed by participants from across the region. Their presence generated enthusiasm among students, parents, mentors and visitors alike. Jointly organised by India STEM Foundation (ISF) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the championship witnessed students from the Future Innovators Elementary and Senior categories presenting innovative robotics solutions before expert judging panels through multiple rounds of evaluation. Their projects demonstrated how robotics and technology can help preserve, celebrate and reimagine cultural heritage while addressing real-world challenges through creativity and engineering.

The Mumbai Regional Championship is one of ten regional championships being conducted across India for the Future Innovators category. Teams qualifying from the regional rounds will advance to the WRO India National Championship, scheduled 26-28 August 2026 at GMR Arena, GMR Aerocity Hyderabad. Beyond the competition, WRO India continues to inspire young learners to think creatively, collaborate effectively and solve meaningful problems through robotics, coding and engineering. The championship reflects the growing importance of experiential STEM education in preparing India's next generation of innovators for the technologies and industries of the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)