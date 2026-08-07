Market Moves Unveiled: A Week in Financial Charts
Reuters Open Interest distills crucial financial trends from the week into charts, covering topics such as U.S. Treasury interventions in forex, record-high energy margins, the rapid growth of nominal GDP, rising Chinese EV exports affecting global gasoline flows, and SpaceX's notable AI-related capital expenditures.
- Country:
- United States
This week, Reuters Open Interest (ROI) illuminates financial market trends, revealing extraordinary U.S. Treasury maneuvers, surging energy margins, and booming economic growth.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's use of euros for Japanese yen purchases notably underscores U.S. bond market concerns amid record treasury yields.
Meanwhile, SpaceX reports stellar revenue with significant AI investment casting a shadow over stock valuations.