Wildberries Seeks New Storage Solutions Amidst Drone Strikes
Russian online retailer Wildberries is pursuing partnerships to establish new storage hubs in response to Ukrainian drone attacks on its facilities. The assaults have severely impacted Wildberries' logistics, with significant damage to storage capacity. The company condemns the strikes, viewing them as terrorism.
- Country:
- Russia
Faced with a logistical nightmare due to continuous Ukrainian drone strikes, Russian online retailer Wildberries announced plans to partner with local property owners to create new storage hubs. This comes after three weeks of relentless attacks have severely damaged the company's warehouse capacity.
Ukraine justifies the strikes as a targeted campaign to apply pressure on Russia domestically and to elevate the conflict's cost for Moscow. Wildberries, as Russia's largest e-commerce platform, condemns the drone incidents, which have claimed lives and decimated several facilities.
In a recent attack, a warehouse in Yekaterinburg caught fire but was contained before causing significant damage. Meanwhile, Russia continues retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian logistics hubs alleging their use for military purposes.
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