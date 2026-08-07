GeM Celebrates a Decade of Digital Public Procurement Excellence

India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) celebrated its decade-long journey of transforming public procurement on Friday. Since its launch on August 9, 2016, GeM has etched a significant mark by fostering transparency and efficiency. As of August 7, 2026, GeM has achieved a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore, solidifying its stance as a crucial part of India’s procurement landscape.

Over the years, GeM's annual GMV witnessed a meteoric rise—from a humble Rs 422 crore in FY 2016-17 to surpassing Rs 5 lakh crore in the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26. The platform recorded Rs 1,47,888 crore in the initial months of FY 2026-27. This rapid growth underscores the accelerating embrace of GeM, with the latter Rs 10 lakh crore GMV achieved in less than two years.

More than just figures, the platform nurtures inclusivity and competitiveness. It supports over 12.25 lakh Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) executing orders totaling Rs 9.07 lakh crore, with women-led MSEs completing a significant portion. With a focus on leveraging AI to bolster public value, GeM continues its mission to streamline India's public procurement ecosystem.