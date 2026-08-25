IFC and BBVA Mexico Unlock $103.5 Million Guarantee for SME Lending

Small and medium-sized businesses across Mexico could gain wider access to credit through a new partnership between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and BBVA Mexico, built around a financial structure designed to release bank capital for fresh business lending. IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will provide a credit guarantee of up to MXN 1.795 billion, equivalent to about US$103.5 million, giving BBVA Mexico greater capacity to finance SMEs seeking funds to expand operations, invest in equipment, strengthen supply chains or create jobs.

The agreement is the first Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction between IFC and BBVA Mexico and also the first such deal between IFC and the wider BBVA Group globally, bringing a relatively sophisticated capital-management tool into a partnership focused on improving financing opportunities for Mexican businesses.

Freeing Bank Capital for New SME Loans

SMEs play a major role in Mexico's economy, supporting employment, local production and the value chains that connect suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and service providers. Access to affordable financing remains difficult for many smaller companies, particularly businesses that lack large balance sheets or the financial history often required to secure conventional credit.

The new transaction addresses that constraint without requiring BBVA Mexico to raise fresh equity or sell assets. Through the SRT structure, part of the risk associated with an existing loan portfolio is transferred, reducing the regulatory capital that the bank needs to hold against that exposure and releasing resources that can be used for additional lending.

IFC will provide an unfunded financial guarantee covering the mezzanine tranche of the transaction, while BBVA Mexico will retain the junior and senior tranches. The structure gives the bank another way to actively manage portfolio risk and capital while preserving its existing assets.

Financial Innovation Tied to Business Growth

The significance of the agreement goes beyond the size of the guarantee, since IFC expects the transaction to support the development of Mexico's market for risk-sharing instruments and give financial institutions more options for managing capital efficiently.

Beatriz Muñoz, CFO of BBVA México, described the transaction as an important step in the bank's active capital and risk management strategy, saying the collaboration will strengthen BBVA Mexico's ability to support SMEs that contribute to employment, productivity and economic development.

Olga Calabozo, IFC's Regional Manager of the Financial Institutions Group for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, said the partnership shows how financial innovation can support development by releasing capital for new lending to businesses that generate jobs, improve productivity and strengthen local economies.

Women-Owned Businesses Set to Receive 25% of Loan Proceeds

Women-owned SMEs are a specific focus of the project, reflecting persistent differences in access to business finance. Around 25 percent of the loan proceeds are expected to be directed toward women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises, giving more female entrepreneurs an opportunity to obtain the funding needed to invest in their companies and pursue growth.

This allocation adds a financial inclusion component to the broader SME lending program, connecting capital management at the banking level with financing opportunities for business owners who may face greater barriers when seeking credit.

A New Model for Mobilizing Private Capital in Mexico

For IFC and BBVA Mexico, the transaction represents a new way of using private capital and risk-sharing tools to expand the flow of finance into Mexico's productive economy. Rather than relying solely on additional bank capital, the SRT structure creates lending capacity by managing the risks already sitting within an existing portfolio.

The partnership could also help demonstrate how similar financial structures can be used to support businesses at scale, giving banks greater flexibility while directing more funding toward companies capable of creating jobs, raising productivity and strengthening communities across Mexico.