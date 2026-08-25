Samoa Moves to Protect Tatau Tradition for Future Generations

In Samoa, traditional tattooing carries far more than patterns on the skin, preserving knowledge, identity, social values and customs that have been passed between generations and remain closely connected with community life. A new cultural heritage effort is now giving communities and traditional practitioners a central role in documenting this practice and considering what is needed to keep it strong for generations to come.

UNESCO is expanding its cultural heritage cooperation with Samoa through preparatory assistance for the proposed nomination of Tatau Samoa, the country's traditional tattooing practice, to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. The assistance was approved through the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Tatau carries knowledge that reaches beyond tattooing

Tatau Samoa is deeply connected with Samoan cultural identity and encompasses specialised artistic skills, traditional knowledge, customary protocols and cultural meanings. Its survival depends not simply on preserving tattoo designs, but on maintaining the relationships, knowledge and practices through which the tradition is taught and understood.

The new assistance will allow Samoa to work closely with traditional tattoo practitioners, communities and other stakeholders while preparing the nomination file. Community consultations and documentation will examine the practice itself, the ways knowledge is transmitted and the safeguarding needs identified by the people who maintain the tradition.

This process will also allow communities to identify pressures that could affect the continued practice and transmission of Tatau Samoa. Safeguarding measures can then be shaped around community priorities rather than treating living heritage as something that can be protected only through documentation or institutional action.

Communities take a central role in safeguarding the tradition

Traditional practitioners and communities will play an important part in determining how Tatau Samoa is represented in the nomination process, reflecting the principle that living cultural heritage belongs first to the people who practise, teach and carry its knowledge.

The work brings together the Ministry of Education and Culture, traditional practitioners, communities and other national stakeholders. Their involvement is particularly important because the cultural meaning of Tatau Samoa is tied to Samoan society itself, where customary practices and social relationships influence how knowledge is understood and passed forward.

Preparing the nomination can also help create a clearer picture of how the tradition is changing, where transmission may be under pressure and what practical measures communities believe would support its continuity.

Samoa is also strengthening heritage protection through law

The Tatau Samoa initiative sits within a wider effort to strengthen the country's protection of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge. With support from the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund, Samoa has been developing a proposed National Heritage Board Bill and Protection of Traditional Knowledge Bill, creating potential legal structures to complement community-based safeguarding.

Consultations have taken place across Upolu and Savai'i, bringing district representatives, traditional leaders, cultural practitioners and communities into discussions about the proposed frameworks. Their participation has helped connect the emerging policies with Samoan values, customary practices and priorities identified within communities rather than relying solely on institutional perspectives.

The nationwide consultation process has now been completed, with a report submitted to the Ministry of Education and Culture's Core Management for consideration. The next stage is expected to involve seeking Cabinet endorsement for the proposed policy positions and draft legislation. Subject to Cabinet approval, the bills would move to the Legislative Drafting Office before proceeding through the parliamentary process.

Protecting heritage by keeping it alive

Samoa's work on Tatau and its proposed heritage legislation shows how safeguarding culture can involve several connected approaches. Documentation can record knowledge and practices, legal frameworks can provide protection, and communities can continue transmitting the skills and meanings that give traditions their living character.

For Tatau Samoa, the nomination process represents an opportunity to place traditional practitioners and communities at the heart of decisions about its future. The larger heritage programme could also strengthen the environment in which traditional knowledge is recognised and protected, giving Samoa additional tools to preserve cultural practices while allowing them to remain part of contemporary community life.