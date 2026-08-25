AfDB and ECCAS Shape Five-Year Integration Plan for Central Africa

The African Development Bank Group and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) are preparing a new five-year strategy designed to improve regional connections, expand trade and strengthen the institutions responsible for economic integration across Central Africa. Officials and technical experts from both institutions met in Libreville, Gabon, from 20 to 22 July 2026 to develop the Regional Integration Strategy Document for Central Africa, known as DSIR-AC 2026–2031, while examining lessons from projects delivered under the previous regional strategy.

The strategy is being developed alongside ECCAS's 2026–2030 Medium-Term Indicative Strategic Plan, creating a shared framework around infrastructure, economic integration, human development and institutional capacity.

Infrastructure and Skills Become Core Priorities

Discussions identified two main priorities for the 2026–2031 period: building stronger and more resilient regional infrastructure, and developing human capital alongside the institutional capacity of regional economic communities. These areas are expected to support closer economic links between Central African countries while making it easier for businesses and people to benefit from regional markets.

Nouridine Kane Dia, the Bank Group's country representative in Gabon, said the strategy would support faster implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Central Africa through inclusive and resilient regional infrastructure.

$1.23 Billion Already Mobilised for Regional Connections

Central Africa has already received substantial investment in cross-border infrastructure. Between 2019 and December 2025, the Bank Group mobilised US$1.23 billion for 28 regional infrastructure projects covering integrated multimodal transport corridors, energy interconnections and measures designed to make regional trade easier.

The review also identified areas requiring closer attention, including stronger project selection, greater mobilisation of co-financing, better preparation of projects before implementation and increased capacity within project delivery units.

Trade, Agriculture and Industry Join the Regional Agenda

The institutions examined ECCAS priorities covering economic and trade integration, regional infrastructure, agriculture and agro-industrialisation, human development and stronger institutional governance. Sector-specific technical meetings will now be used to identify and develop projects capable of turning these priorities into investments across participating countries.

Multimodal economic corridors, cross-border energy connections and regional industrial processing hubs will receive particular attention because they can reduce barriers between national markets, support regional value chains and create stronger conditions for intra-African trade.

Joint Committee to Guide Future Regional Projects

AfDB and ECCAS agreed on a roadmap that includes establishing a joint technical committee and making annual high-level dialogue a regular part of their partnership. ECCAS will also be systematically involved in preparing multi-country projects, giving the regional body a stronger role as new investments move from planning into implementation.

The scale of the existing portfolio provides a significant base for the next strategy. As of 31 July 2026, the African Development Bank Group's regional portfolio in Central Africa consisted of 37 operations representing US$1.69 billion in financing, placing infrastructure, trade and regional cooperation at the centre of the next phase of investment.