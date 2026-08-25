Turkey hails US removal of Syria from terrorism sponsor list

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:11 IST
Turkey hails US removal of Syria from terrorism sponsor list

​Turkey ​said on ‌Tuesday it welcomed ​the U.S. decision to ‌remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, ‌saying the move lifted "one of ‌the biggest obstacles" to Syria's reconstruction and economic development.

"We call upon ⁠the ​international ⁠community to unite its efforts towards ⁠the goal of a ​prosperous Syria and to fulfil ⁠its responsibilities to put an end ⁠to ​aggressive actions that jeopardise this vision," Turkey's ⁠foreign ministry said in a statement, ⁠referring ⁠to Israeli attacks on Syria.

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