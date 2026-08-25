Turkey hails US removal of Syria from terrorism sponsor list
Turkey said on Tuesday it welcomed the U.S. decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the move lifted "one of the biggest obstacles" to Syria's reconstruction and economic development.
"We call upon the international community to unite its efforts towards the goal of a prosperous Syria and to fulfil its responsibilities to put an end to aggressive actions that jeopardise this vision," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to Israeli attacks on Syria.