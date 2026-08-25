Shivjeet Kullar- Ad Legend to AI Master: From Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps, to Building AI Platforms

Shivjeet Kullar, who wrote one of the most famous lines in advertising at 27, says everything went downhill from that point because there wasn't much to do. Yet since then, he's won 100s of National and International awards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 13:03 IST
Shivjeet Kullar- Ad Legend to AI Master: From Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps, to Building AI Platforms
Shivjeet Kullar- Ad Legend to AI Master: From Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps, to Building AI Platforms. Image Credit: ANI

PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: Shivjeet Kullar, who wrote one of the most famous lines in advertising at 27, says everything went downhill from that point because there wasn't much to do. Yet since then, he's won 100s of National and International awards.

He's worked with some of the biggest names in the business, from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Shakira, Sting, Kapil Dev and Ajay Devgn, and created over 100 celebrity-led campaigns. For the last 30+ years, he's somehow continued to make a living out of branding, storytelling and cultural strategy, despite apparently having peaked at 27.

He's been ranked among the Top 10 Campaign Magazine Creative Professionals in India, shaped some of the country's most memorable campaigns, and spent three decades proving that maybe things didn't actually go downhill after all. Or perhaps this is just what going downhill looks like when you're Shivjeet Kullar. Bitten by the AI world, he's now started two AI companies, FAIME and GoodFox.

FAIME is built on a simple realisation: just because a celebrity can sell something doesn't mean they should sell everything. In a world where every brand wants a famous face, and every famous face seems to be endorsing five things at once, FAIME helps brands find the right celebrity for the right story. It brings together celebrity intelligence, brand fit and cultural relevance to make endorsements less about "Who's available?" and more about "Who actually makes sense?" Because when the celebrity, the brand, and the audience click, it looks like a brilliant idea. When they don't, well... the internet usually has a field day. Goodfox is built for brands that are tired of guessing what their customers are thinking. It uses psychographic intelligence to help D2C and e-commerce brands understand not just who their customers are, but what makes them tick: their motivations, preferences, behaviours, and buying mindsets. Essentially, it gives brands a little peek inside the consumer's head, minus the awkward mind-reading part. Because knowing that someone bought your product is useful; knowing why they bought it, what they might buy next, and what makes them choose you over someone else is where things get interesting.

When asked how he feels about launching AI companies at 60, he says, When I was young, there was a movie Chadi Jawaani Budhe Nu in the theatres; I think that's what bit me. And I guess that's what explains why, when people start slowing down and taking it easy, Shivjeet is still building companies and thinking about the next big thing. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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