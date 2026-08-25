China, India hold border talks in Beijing, Xinhua reports

China ​and ‌India on ​Tuesday held the 25th ‌round of talks between the two countries' special representatives ‌on the boundary ‌question in Beijing, Chinese state agency Xinhua reported.

The meeting ⁠was ​co-chaired ⁠by Chinese Foreign Minister ⁠Wang Yi and India's National ​Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The ⁠world's two most populous ⁠nations, ​both nuclear powers, share a roughly ⁠3,800-km (2,400-mile), largely undemarcated and disputed ⁠border ⁠in the Himalayas.