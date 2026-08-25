China, India hold border talks in Beijing, Xinhua reports
China and India on Tuesday held the 25th round of talks between the two countries' special representatives on the boundary question in Beijing, Chinese state agency Xinhua reported.
The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The world's two most populous nations, both nuclear powers, share a roughly 3,800-km (2,400-mile), largely undemarcated and disputed border in the Himalayas.