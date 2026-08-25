Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build an AI-Native Health Insurance Distribution Platform

HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Staywell.Health, an AI-native health insurance platform founded by Arun Ramamurthy, Arup Chatterjee and Atul Mehta, today announced the successful completion of an investment led by Equanimity Investments, alongside a select group of investors.

Staywell.Health is focused on retail health insurance distribution in India. The company embeds artificial intelligence across the customer journey, combining AI with expert human advisors to simplify every stage, from understanding healthcare needs and selecting the right coverage to policy servicing, renewals and claims support. By combining technology with human expertise, Staywell.Health aims to make health insurance more personalized, transparent and accessible. The investment marks an important milestone in Staywell.Health's mission to transform how Indians discover, purchase, manage and benefit from health insurance through artificial intelligence, deep domain expertise and a claims-first approach. The investment will enable Staywell.Health to accelerate the development of its AI platform, expand its distribution footprint, strengthen its proprietary advisory and customer engagement capabilities, and scale ClaimsKavach, its claims-first proposition designed to help customers navigate the claims process with greater confidence and support.

Commenting on the development, Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder and CEO of Staywell.Health, said, " Health insurance is one of the most important financial decisions that individuals and families make, yet it often remains complex and difficult to navigate. At Staywell.Health, we believe AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how people discover, understand and use health insurance."

Arup Chatterjee, Co-founder and COO of Staywell.Health said, "Our mission is to combine technology with expert human guidance and a relentless focus on claims support to deliver a superior customer experience. This investment enables us to expand our distribution footprint, strengthen our insurer partnerships and make trusted health insurance advice more accessible to families across India." Atul Mehta, Co-founder and CFO of Staywell.Health said, "This investment provides us with the financial strength to accelerate our technology roadmap while maintaining a disciplined approach to building a sustainable and scalable business. We are focused on investing in AI capabilities, strengthening our distribution and claims infrastructure, and creating long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Investments, said: "Health insurance in India has a distribution problem, not a demand problem. Families want cover, they just don't trust the process to get them there. Staywell.Health is fixing that by putting AI and human advisors on the same side of the table as the customer. We back founders who choose the harder, claims-first path over the easier, sales-first one. That's exactly what convinced us to lead this round. The investment reflects a shared conviction that artificial intelligence, combined with deep health insurance expertise, trusted advice and a strong focus on customer outcomes, can redefine how consumers experience health insurance in India. Staywell.Health will work closely with insurers, technology partners and regulators to build a trusted, compliant and AI-native platform for the future." About Staywell.Health

Staywell.Health is an AI-native health insurance platform focused exclusively on health insurance. The company combines artificial intelligence, expert human advice and a claims-first philosophy to help individuals and families choose, manage and derive greater value from their health insurance. Through its ClaimsKavach proposition and AI-powered customer engagement platform, Staywell.Health aims to make health insurance simpler, smarter and more dependable across the entire customer lifecycle. About Equanimity Investments

Equanimity Investments is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Mumbai, investing from Seed to Series A in Indian startups. The firm backs founders building across sectors, with a keen eye for innovative technology and capital efficiency; partnering closely with them from the earliest stages and supporting as they scale. Over the last 8 years, Equanimity has invested in 25+ companies across two funds. The portfolio includes companies like Renee Cosmetics, Neuron Energy, Utsav, amongst others. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)