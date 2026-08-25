State prosecutors in Armenia detain ex-president Kocharyan on corruption charges

State ​prosecutors ​in ‌Armenia on Tuesday detained ​Robert Kocharyan, a ‌former president, and formally accused him of a slew of ‌corruption-related offences during ‌his time in office. Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee said in a ⁠statement ​that Kocharyan, ⁠who served as president from ⁠1998 to 2008, had ​used his then official position to ⁠acquire "valuable properties of public and ⁠economic ​importance at prices significantly lower than market ⁠prices."

It was not immediately ⁠clear ⁠how Kocharyan responded to the accusations.