State prosecutors in Armenia detain ex-president Kocharyan on corruption charges
State prosecutors in Armenia on Tuesday detained Robert Kocharyan, a former president, and formally accused him of a slew of corruption-related offences during his time in office. Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee said in a statement that Kocharyan, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, had used his then official position to acquire "valuable properties of public and economic importance at prices significantly lower than market prices."
It was not immediately clear how Kocharyan responded to the accusations.