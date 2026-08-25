WAE Joins United Nations Global Compact Network India, Advancing Technology-Led Water Sustainability

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], August 25: WAE Limited, an Indian sustainability-led water technology and engineering company, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI), the Indian Local Network of the United Nations Global Compact, one of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiatives. The association marks an important milestone in WAE's evolution as a purpose-driven technology enterprise, strengthening its commitment to integrate environmental stewardship, responsible governance and social impact into the architecture of its business.

At WAE, sustainability is not treated as an adjunct to engineering; it is an engineering imperative. The company is developing and deploying next-generation water infrastructure that brings together advanced purification, circular water systems, decentralised drinking-water generation, sustainable glass bottling, atmospheric water generation, intelligent dispensing, IoT-enabled monitoring and data-led water management to reduce resource intensity across the built environment. By joining UNGCNI, WAE commits to advancing the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact covering human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to progressively embedding these principles across its strategy, operations, technology development and stakeholder ecosystem.

The alignment further strengthens WAE's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13 - Climate Action, and SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals. Commenting on the association, A Vikram Joshe, Managing Director, WAE, said, "For WAE, sustainability begins with a fundamental engineering question: how can we deliver more utility from every unit of water, energy and material we consume? Joining the United Nations Global Compact Network India gives that philosophy a larger global framework. It connects our technology, governance and environmental ambitions with a collective movement to build businesses that create economic value while regenerating, rather than merely consuming natural capital."

He added, "Water sits at the intersection of climate resilience, public health, energy, infrastructure and economic productivity. Our ambition is to use engineering, digital intelligence and circularity to fundamentally rethink how water is generated, treated, consumed, recovered and reused. The UN Global Compact principles provide an important framework for pursuing that ambition responsibly, transparently and at scale." WAE's sustainability strategy is centred on moving water infrastructure from a traditionally linear extract-treat-consume-discard model towards increasingly circular, decentralised and digitally intelligent water ecosystems.

Across commercial, institutional, hospitality and industrial environments, WAE is developing solutions designed to minimise dependence on single-use packaged water, reduce transportation-linked emissions, optimise water and energy consumption, increase reuse and improve lifecycle resource efficiency. Its technology portfolio increasingly integrates physical water infrastructure with sensors, connected hardware, automation and digital intelligence, thus creating the foundation for measurable and accountable water performance. According to Ratnesh, Executive Director, UNGCNI, "Water resilience is increasingly central to sustainable and inclusive growth, requiring businesses to integrate responsible resource management and climate action into their core strategies. At the UN Global Compact Network India, through our various initiatives, we aim to preserve the world's freshwater resources through collective action in water-stressed basins and ambitious, quantifiable commitments. We are pleased to welcome WAE Limited to the UNGCNI community and look forward to working with our growing network of businesses to strengthen responsible water management, accelerate innovation and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable future."

As a participant in the UN Global Compact ecosystem, WAE will also strengthen measurement, disclosure and accountability around its sustainability journey, including reporting progress through the applicable Communication on Progress (CoP) framework. The association represents more than an institutional affiliation for WAE. It reinforces a larger proposition at the heart of the company: that the next generation of water infrastructure must be intelligent, circular, low-carbon and designed around measurable environmental outcomes.

As climate change intensifies pressure on freshwater systems, WAE believes the future of water will increasingly be defined by convergence - engineering with digital intelligence, infrastructure with circularity, and economic performance with planetary responsibility. Joining UNGCNI strengthens WAE's resolve to contribute to that transition and to demonstrate that profitability and purpose are not competing objectives, but mutually reinforcing components of resilient enterprise. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)