USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says
The US Navy aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week, following a prolonged deployment in the Middle East during the Iran war, a Thai official said on Tuesday. The Lincoln, which left the Middle East on Saturday, has not make a port call in more than 200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers, amid reports of concerns about mental health and deteriorating conditions aboard.
The ship, which has roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, will be in Thailand for "rest and recreation after their long sea journey," the official said, asking not to be named. A Thai Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.