USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 15:57 IST
USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand next week, Thai official says

The ​US Navy aircraft ​carrier the USS ‌Abraham Lincoln ​will dock in Thailand next week, following ‌a prolonged deployment in the Middle East during the Iran war, a Thai official said ‌on Tuesday. The Lincoln, which left the Middle ‌East on Saturday, has not make a port call in more than 200 days, setting ⁠a ​modern-day record ⁠for consecutive days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers, ⁠amid reports of concerns about mental health ​and deteriorating conditions aboard.

The ship, which has ⁠roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, will be ⁠in ​Thailand for "rest and recreation after their long sea journey," the official said, ⁠asking not to be named. A Thai Navy spokesperson ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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