Lindsayca Backs Caribbean Energy Week 2027 Guyana Launch

Guyana's fast-growing energy sector will take another step into the regional spotlight when the Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2027 in-country launch opens in Georgetown on September 1, 2026, bringing government officials, investors, financiers and energy companies together at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. Integrated energy solutions company Lindsayca has been confirmed as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Cocktail Reception, giving the company a prominent role at a gathering focused on Guyana's expanding oil and gas industry, gas-to-power infrastructure and its growing importance to the Caribbean energy market.

Energy Leaders Gather Around Guyana's Expanding Project Pipeline

The Georgetown launch will create a meeting point for decision-makers examining the opportunities emerging from Guyana's expanding energy project pipeline, including investments linked to hydrocarbons, power generation and the wider energy value chain. Regional energy security and stronger integration across Caribbean markets will also feature in the discussions as Guyana works to turn its natural resources into more reliable electricity, infrastructure development and broader economic activity.

Lindsayca will use the reception to connect with policymakers, investors, project developers and industry leaders attending the event. Nelson Drake, Board Director and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Lindsayca, is also confirmed as a speaker and will share the company's perspective on Guyana's changing energy infrastructure landscape and the opportunities developing across the Caribbean.

Gas-to-Energy Project Moves Toward Electricity Generation

Lindsayca already has a major role in Guyana's energy transformation through the development of the 300 MW gas-fired power plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility at Wales, part of the country's landmark Gas-to-Energy program. The project entered its final phase in June 2026, with engineers preparing the facility to receive natural gas and begin commissioning.

Electricity generation is targeted for December 2026. Once the facility becomes operational, it is expected to approximately double Guyana's electricity-generation capacity, potentially creating a major shift in the scale of domestic power supply while helping the country capture more economic value from its hydrocarbon resources.

Lindsayca Expands Energy Infrastructure Footprint Across the Region

The company's work stretches beyond Guyana, with energy infrastructure projects across the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Argentina and the Gulf of Mexico. One of its major developments is the Manzanillo Power Land project in the Dominican Republic, a combined-cycle thermal power plant with more than 400 MW of capacity.

Work on the project is moving toward completion of its combined-cycle phase, with turbine activities, heat recovery steam generator installation, piping, structural works and testing progressing as part of the development program. This regional portfolio places Lindsayca within several energy markets where governments and businesses are investing in additional generation capacity and supporting infrastructure.

Georgetown Launch Sets the Stage for Caribbean Energy Week 2027

The September gathering will serve as a precursor to the main Caribbean Energy Week, scheduled to take place in Guyana from July 13–15, 2027. The event will spotlight Guyana's emergence as a major energy hub while exploring how the country's expanding energy industry could influence investment, infrastructure and energy security across the Caribbean.

CEW 2027 is being held under the patronage of Guyana's President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and with the endorsement of Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat. Energy Capital & Power is organizing the event, bringing regional and international energy stakeholders together as Guyana takes on a larger role in the Caribbean's changing energy landscape.