Guyanese Waters Welcome Exxon Mobil's Fifth Floating Oil Giant

Exxon Mobil's consortium has expanded its operational footprint in Guyana with the arrival of its fifth floating oil production facility, known as the Errea Wittu, in the country's waters. The facility is set to play a crucial role in managing output from the Uaru project.

The Errea Wittu, a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, was constructed by Japanese firm MODEC in Singapore, showcasing an international collaboration of engineering expertise. The FPSO is equipped to handle up to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), significantly contributing to the activities within the Stabroek offshore block, a substantial area of exploration and production.

Underpinning the operation is a decade-long service contract with MODEC, which will oversee operations and maintenance from the onset of oil production. This collaboration marks a significant moment in Guyana's burgeoning oil narrative.