Africa’s Rising Tobacco Production Is a Development Warning Sign: Here's Why

The global tobacco economy is moving in two different directions. Worldwide tobacco-leaf production fell by nearly 19% between 2012 and 2024, yet Africa recorded an increase of almost 9%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Over the same period, the continent's cigarette import bill more than doubled from US$833 million to US$1.77 billion.

African economies are expanding production of raw tobacco leaf while also spending considerably more on imported manufactured cigarettes, raising questions about where value is captured, who bears the costs, and whether tobacco remains a defensible long-term component of agricultural policy.

Africa produced more than 639,000 tonnes of tobacco leaf in 2024, representing around 11% of global production. Yet the economic benefits are concentrated in relatively few countries and communities, while the health, environmental and social costs of cultivation extend far beyond export earnings.

Africa Is Moving Against the Global Tobacco Trend

The rise in African tobacco production is notable precisely because it runs counter to the global direction. As worldwide output contracted over the 12-year period, production expanded across Africa, increasing the continent's relative importance within the tobacco supply chain.

Production is also highly concentrated. Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique and Uganda are the continent's largest producers, in that order, while East Africa accounts for nearly 90% of African tobacco-leaf output. That concentration means the economic stakes of tobacco policy vary sharply between countries.

For most African economies, tobacco is not a major pillar of national output. Tobacco-leaf exports exceed 1% of gross domestic product in only a small number of cases, including Zimbabwe and Malawi, challenging the argument that large-scale cultivation is broadly indispensable to national economic performance.

The picture can look very different at the household or regional level, however. Communities built around tobacco farming may depend heavily on the crop even where its contribution to national GDP is modest, making diversification a question not simply of changing crops but of protecting incomes and creating viable replacement markets.

The Real Contradiction Lies in the Value Chain

The doubling of Africa's cigarette import bill adds another layer to the story. Between 2012 and 2024, cigarette imports increased in value from US$833 million to US$1.77 billion, even as African countries expanded their production of the raw agricultural input used by the tobacco industry.

The figures illustrate an uncomfortable imbalance. More tobacco leaf is being grown within Africa, but rising expenditure is also flowing outward to pay for manufactured cigarettes, highlighting the difference between producing an agricultural commodity and capturing value further along the industrial chain.

The wider economic question remains significant. Tobacco cannot be assessed only in terms of farm income or export receipts when countries are simultaneously carrying the costs associated with imported cigarettes, public-health harms and the environmental pressures created by cultivation.

Tobacco's Hidden Costs Begin Long Before a Cigarette Is Smoked

The development costs of tobacco start at farm level. Tobacco cultivation uses land, water and other natural resources that could potentially support food production or alternative livelihoods, while the crop is also associated with soil degradation, pesticide exposure and deforestation.

The curing process adds another environmental burden through greenhouse gas emissions. These pressures matter especially in economies where agricultural land, water availability and rural livelihoods are already central development concerns, increasing the importance of how limited natural resources are allocated.

The human costs are equally direct. Farmers can develop green tobacco sickness when nicotine is absorbed through the skin while handling wet leaves, while workers may also face exposure to pesticides and tobacco dust during cultivation and processing.

The social consequences can extend into education. In some low- and middle-income countries, children from poorer households miss school to work in tobacco farming and supplement family income, showing how dependence on the crop can become embedded not only in agricultural systems but also in household survival strategies.

These effects complicate narrow calculations of tobacco's economic value. Export earnings can be measured relatively easily, while degraded land, occupational illness, lost schooling and environmental damage impose costs that may appear elsewhere in public budgets, family welfare and long-term development outcomes.

The Hard Part Is Building an Exit That Farmers Can Afford

The key policy challenge is creating alternatives that farmers can realistically adopt without sacrificing household income, market access or economic security, particularly in communities where tobacco has become an established cash crop.

Articles 17 and 18 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control encourage countries to promote economically viable alternatives for tobacco workers and growers while protecting human health and the environment from the harms associated with cultivation.

WHO is calling for stronger support for countries seeking to diversify away from tobacco production, strengthen tobacco-control policies and protect farming communities. As Dr Prasad put it, countries need help to move away from economic dependence on a product that harms health, farmers and the environment, while aligning trade and development policies with public-health and sustainable-development goals.

The emphasis on viable alternatives is crucial. Farmers cannot be expected to abandon an income-generating crop simply because its wider costs are high; replacement crops or livelihoods must generate dependable returns, connect to functioning markets and survive beyond short-term support programmes.

This is particularly important for Malawi and Zimbabwe, where tobacco-leaf exports account for more than 1% of GDP. A poorly managed transition could shift economic pressure onto rural households, while a credible diversification strategy would need to combine agricultural support, market development and broader rural investment.

Africa's tobacco trajectory raises a question larger than tobacco control itself. It is about whether development policy continues to reward the production of a commodity whose health, environmental and social costs are increasingly difficult to separate from its economic benefits.

The next test will be whether governments and international partners can convert the case for diversification into practical alternatives for farmers. Without that transition, Africa could remain caught between rising tobacco production, increasing cigarette import costs and a development model in which the benefits of the crop remain concentrated while its wider costs are distributed far more broadly.