Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 14:07 IST
Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany

An ​unknown object exploded near a train station in the southern ‌city of Augsburg in the early hours of Wednesday, German police said, adding that two passers-by aged 17 ‌and 18 sustained minor injuries.

The blast occurred ‌in a building passageway, Bavaria state police said, adding that the injured individuals were two Ukrainian citizens. Hours later, the city's ⁠main ​train station ⁠was closed after an additional suspicious object was found there, ⁠but rail operations resumed later in the morning.

News outlet ​Bild reported that early in the morning, ⁠a hand grenade detonated in front of a jewellery store ⁠and ​that the train station itself was apparently not the target. A police spokesperson said details on ⁠the explosive device remained unclear.

Augsburg is a regional transport ⁠hub around ⁠55 kilometres (35 miles) northwest of Munich.

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