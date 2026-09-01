African Aviation Groups Call for Smarter, Fairer Passenger Data Systems

Three leading aviation bodies have called on African governments to introduce passenger data systems that strengthen border security without raising travel costs, weakening privacy protections or creating unnecessary complications for airlines.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) want states to implement Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems in line with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and established global practices.

API usually contains identity and travel-document details collected during check-in, while PNR may include reservation and itinerary information. Receiving this data before passengers arrive gives border agencies more time to identify security risks, support investigations and allow legitimate travellers to move through airports more smoothly.

Clear Laws Must Protect Travellers and Their Data

AFRAA, AASA and IATA said every passenger data programme should rest on a clear legal foundation that reflects international standards and any relevant regional or bilateral agreements. National laws should specify what information airlines must provide, why it is needed and which single authority is responsible for receiving it.

The associations stressed that governments should collect only the information necessary for legitimate purposes, including border control, law enforcement, national security and the prevention of serious crime. Passenger information should not be reused for unrelated activities, while retention periods must be clearly defined so data is not stored indefinitely.

Risk-assessment systems also need safeguards against discrimination, particularly when automated screening tools or passenger profiling methods are involved. Strong privacy protections, secure storage and controlled access can help governments use passenger information responsibly without exposing travellers to misuse, bias or preventable data breaches.

Common Standards Can Reduce Cost and Complexity

Consistency across countries is essential because airlines operate international networks and may need to send passenger information to many governments during a single journey. Different formats, submission methods and technical requirements can force carriers to build separate systems for each destination, adding cost and increasing the chance of errors.

Using harmonised global formats would make information more accurate, improve secure transfers and help border agencies process records efficiently. The World Customs Organization, IATA and ICAO have already developed guidelines for API, while ICAO provides separate guidance covering PNR data.

A shared approach could also make travel more seamless for passengers, since authorities would receive reliable information before arrival and could focus their resources on genuine risks. Close cooperation between governments, airlines and international institutions will be needed to ensure that new systems work effectively in real airport environments.

Governments Should Fund Their Own Border Security Systems

The three associations strongly opposed charges on airlines or passengers to finance national API and PNR programmes. They pointed to ICAO's Policies on Charges for Airports and Air Navigation Services, known as Doc 9082, which treats border security as a government responsibility.

Passing these costs to airlines can lead to higher fares and make African routes less commercially sustainable, especially in markets where passengers are already sensitive to price. Added fees may also restrict connectivity and reduce the wider benefits aviation brings through tourism, trade, employment and investment.

In a joint statement, AFRAA Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé, AASA CEO Aaron Munetsi and IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi said passenger data plays an important role in securing borders, provided that systems follow recognised standards and are funded correctly.

They said a consistent approach built through government-industry cooperation could improve security, protect personal information, simplify journeys and prevent avoidable costs. The organisations pledged to continue working with African governments, regional institutions and international partners as the continent expands safe, efficient and affordable air connectivity.