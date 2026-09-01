Chinese rescue work in Tibet flood disaster zone still trudging along days later

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 12:04 IST
Chinese rescue work in Tibet flood disaster zone still trudging along days later

Chinese rescue teams worked through the night and relentless rain to restore the last remaining kilometre of the sole road leading to the Gyirong border crossing ‌into Nepal, torn apart by a catastrophic mudslide last week.

Reopening access to the China-Nepal border crossing has been a battle with the elements, with rescuers working in a narrow mountain gorge squeezed between crumbling cliffs and a raging river. With river currents flowing at 6 ‌to 7 metres per second — up to six times normal river speeds — efforts to rebuild the road over the ‌past few days have been repeatedly swallowed up by the rapids, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

With almost no solid ground to stand on, excavators teeter at the road's shattered edge — clinging to a bend where the highway simply vanishes into the water, CCTV footage showed. National Highway 216, the ⁠vital artery ​running along the Gyirong Tsangpo river ⁠to the border, was gutted when a backflow of debris gushed in from the direction of the border crossing complex.

Road repairs began Wednesday, after a ⁠glacier collapse sent mudslides and floods tearing through river systems in both Nepal and China. DANGER IS NOT OVER

While earlier lakes formed on the ​Tibetan side from debris flushed down from the glacier collapse have gradually drained out naturally, landslide risk and a ⁠volatile body of water upstream in Nepal could still dam the rivers — and any sudden burst could send a fresh torrent into the rescue zone. The crater ⁠left ​by last Wednesday's glacier collapse — estimated to hold water equal to 260 Olympic swimming pools — is shrinking, CCTV reported Monday.

But authorities fear a fresh glacier collapse into the crater could trigger another disaster, while forecasters warn of heavier rain through ⁠Wednesday, threatening to swell rivers and lakes even further. By Tuesday afternoon, more than 60 rescuers had trekked into the disaster zone, ⁠combing the wreckage twice for ⁠survivors, CCTV said.

The scars of the mudslide's force are etched into the surrounding slopes, reaching 60 metres (196.85 feet) high, roughly the height of a 20-storey building. China's official count has remained unchanged ‌from Sunday's, with 16 ‌people killed and 546 still missing.

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