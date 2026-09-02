IC Electricals Secures Approx. ₹6 Crore Railway Orders and ₹1 Crore Export Order

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 2: IC Electricals Company Limited (NSE SME: ICELCO), a leading manufacturer of railway electrical and electronic equipment and provider of turnkey railway electrification solutions, has secured purchase orders aggregating approximately ₹6.00 crore from different Divisions of Indian Railways for the supply of various electrical and electronic items. Additionally, the Company has received an export order of approximately ₹1.00 crore, taking the aggregate value of these new orders to around ₹7.00 crore.

The Railway orders cover a range of electrical and electronic products, reinforcing the Company's established role in catering to the requirements of Indian Railways. IC Electricals offers a diversified portfolio comprising regulators, battery chargers, emergency lights, inverters, microprocessor-based control systems, vigilance control devices, alternators, traction motors and permanent magnet alternators with controllers. The export order marks another step in the Company's efforts to broaden its business across international markets, alongside its established domestic operations. With expertise spanning railway electronics, rotating electrical equipment and turnkey electrification projects, IC Electricals is positioned to address the evolving requirements of railway infrastructure and modernization.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sunil Kumar Verma, Managing Director, IC Electricals Company Limited, said, "We are delighted to receive these orders from various Divisions of Indian Railways, along with the export order, which demonstrates the trust placed in our products and our ability to deliver reliable railway electrical and electronic equipment. The combined order inflow of approximately ₹7 crore adds further visibility to our business and reflects the broad-based demand for our offerings.

The domestic railway sector remains an important growth avenue for us, while exports provide an opportunity to diversify our revenue base and access new markets. We will continue to build on our engineering expertise, manufacturing strengths and product portfolio to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value for our stakeholders." About IC Electricals Company Limited:

IC Electricals Company Limited (NSE SME: ICELCO) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of railway electrical and electronic equipment, rotating electrical machines, and railway electrification solutions. The Company serves customers across domestic and international markets through its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and in-house research and development. With over two decades of industry experience, three manufacturing facilities in Haridwar, dedicated research and development capabilities, and a diversified business model spanning railway electronics, rotating machines, and railway infrastructure projects, IC Electricals continues to strengthen its position as a trusted engineering partner for railway modernization in India while expanding its footprint in global markets.

For Further Details, Kindly Contact: IC Electricals Company Limited

Mr. Sunil Kumar Verma Managing Director

L: 011 4161 3270 | E: info@electricals.in | W: www.icelectricals.in Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential, and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)