Lokayan 2026: Indian naval ship Sudarshini arrives in Barcelona

INS Sudarshini, Indian Navy's sail training ship, arrived in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday as part of her ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:01 IST
Lokayan 2026: Indian naval ship Sudarshini arrives in Barcelona
INS Sudarshini arrives in Portugal for Lokayan 2026 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

INS Sudarshini, Indian Navy's sail training ship, arrived in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday as part of her ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, during her stay in Barcelona, the ship will undertake professional and cultural engagements with the Spanish Navy and other maritime stakeholders. Sea trainees embarked onboard will participate in professional interactions and seamanship exchanges.

INS Sudarshini will be open to visitors on September 4, providing an opportunity to experience India's maritime traditions and the spirit of naval exploration. The voyage serves as a symbol of India's maritime endeavour, showcasing India's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy's commitment to professional training and excellence in ocean sailing expeditions, the Ministry stated.

Earlier last month, the Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, arrived at Lisbon, Portugal on August 22, 2026, as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition. The three-masted barque made a grand entry through the Tagus River, showcasing traditional sailing and seamanship skills. During the port call, the ship's crew and trainees participated in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and cultural engagements with Portuguese naval leadership, local authorities, and the Indian diaspora.

The visit to Lisbon marked the ship's 15th port visit in seven months of voyage, reaffirming India's enduring maritime connect and spirit of goodwill across the globe. Prior to this, INS Sudarshini concluded her port call at Ponta Delgada, Azores.

The Ministry of Defence, in a prior release, noted that the port call witnessed professional and cultural engagements with the Portuguese Navy, strengthening maritime cooperation and camaraderie between the two navies. A formal deck reception was hosted onboard the Portuguese Navy's sail training vessel, NRP Sagres. This was followed by a reciprocal evening deck reception onboard INS Sudarshini for local military leadership, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

Notably, the ship also celebrated India's 80th Independence Day at Ponta Delgada on August 15, 2026. The ship was dressed overall, and a Colours ceremony was held to mark the occasion with pride and patriotism. INS Sudarshini is on the flagship voyage of Lokayan 26, a 10-month transoceanic expedition, which commenced in January this year. (ANI)

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