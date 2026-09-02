83% of Gen Z professionals in India hesitant to network, missing hiring advantage: LinkedIn

As many as 83 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India are hesitant to network despite recognising the importance of professional relationships, potentially missing out on a hiring advantage, with LinkedIn data showing job applicants with an inside connection are nearly 8.5 times more likely to get hired than those without one. According to a press release by LinkedIn, 79 per cent of Indian Gen Z professionals understand the importance of professional relationships, but 52 per cent do not know how to start building them, while 53 per cent struggle to turn contacts into meaningful connections.

The professional networking platform said fear of being judged was the biggest barrier, cited by 44 per cent of Gen Z respondents. Another 39 per cent said they were worried about bothering people, while 37 per cent feared sounding inauthentic. The findings assume significance as AI changes how people work and search and apply for jobs, while professional relationships continue to play a role in accessing opportunities.

LinkedIn said nearly one-third, or 30 per cent, of Gen Z respondents in India had found their next role through their professional communities online. However, 59 per cent said nobody had clearly shown them how to build professional relationships, leaving many to figure out how to approach people, when to reach out and what to say on their own.

The research also points to a gap between how willing experienced professionals are to help and how willing young professionals are to seek that support. While Gen Z professionals often worry about reaching out, 92 per cent of Millennials and 95 per cent of Gen X professionals said they would offer advice and support to someone at the start of their career, even if they did not know them. LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said building meaningful relationships is becoming increasingly important as jobs evolve and career paths become less linear.

"Networking doesn't have to mean cold outreach or awkward introductions," Banerjee said, adding that engaging with content, sharing perspectives and reconnecting with existing contacts can help build relationships over time. LinkedIn data also showed that members are almost three times more likely to receive a connection request and nearly five times more likely to receive a message if they have interacted with a post from one of their connections.

The company advised young professionals to start with people with whom they share common interests, engage with content before seeking connections and build relationships before they need them. The research was conducted by Censuswide in July-August 2026 among 18,050 full-time and part-time professionals aged 18-80 across 12 markets, including India. (ANI)