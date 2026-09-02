Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul outlines civic reforms, fire safety measures; targets TMC ahead of municipal polls

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday outlined a series of proposed measures concerning urban development, civic services, fire safety and infrastructure, while launching a political attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the municipal elections. Paul said a three-day mega cleanliness drive will be undertaken across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, with a focus on vacant plots and waterlogged areas.

She said owners of vacant plots found to have neglected their properties could face penalties and action through municipal courts. Property-tax mechanisms will also be examined as part of the exercise. The cleanliness drive, she said, will not be restricted to Salt Lake but will cover ULBs across West Bengal.

Fire safety emerged as another major issue during the meeting, with Paul referring to recent fire incidents, including those in Rampurhat and Free School Street. She said the government does not want to shut down hotels and restaurants but wants establishments to comply with mandatory fire-safety norms.

Hotels and restaurants will reportedly be given a 30-day window to apply for fire licences, while establishments that fail to apply within the stipulated period could face action. Buildings with inadequate staircases, insufficient fire exits or other safety deficiencies will be inspected and corrective measures will be sought, she said.

Paul also said hotel and restaurant associations would be involved in the process The minister said a 30-year infrastructure plan is being considered to improve connectivity and urban development.

The proposals include new flyovers and improved road connectivity. A proposed ring road would connect the Bypass/Dhaba area through Mahishbathan towards the New Town Convention Centre. A feasibility study involving the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) has also been proposed.

The meeting also discussed the development of satellite cities and planned urban centres, besides riverfront development over an approximately 10-11 km stretch. The condition of the MLA Hostel was also raised, while KMDA and the Land Department have been asked to examine possibilities for developing a new city.

Paul said College Street is proposed to be developed along the lines of Oxford Street, while Tangra, also known as Kolkata's Chinatown, was discussed as an important heritage and commercial area. A proposal was also discussed to seek assistance from the architecture department of IIT for preparing a comprehensive development plan for Tangra.

Paul stressed the need for greater emphasis on online civic services, including property tax, revenue collection, trade licences, bus stops and community centres. A deadline of October 10 was mentioned for road repairs. She also claimed that around 20 ULBs had not yet submitted lists of roads requiring repairs and stressed the need to hold municipal boards accountable for basic civic services.

On waste management, Paul criticised the civic administration over alleged garbage accumulation and said poor waste management was affecting mobility and public life in places such as Midnapore. Complaints from Baranagar were also raised during the discussions. Paul questioned how buildings sanctioned for four floors could allegedly end up with additional floors, raising concerns over enforcement of building regulations.

She criticised what she described as deficiencies in the existing system and alleged that rules under the Mamata Banerjee government had created serious public-safety concerns. On drugs, Paul called for a "zero tolerance" approach and said areas around Park Street and railway stations required immediate attention. She urged the police to identify and arrest those involved in drug-related activities.

Food-safety concerns involving hawkers were also raised, including allegations of poor hygiene and waste blocking drains and gully pits. Paul proposed a joint drive involving the Food Safety Department to address such issues. She also opposed what she described as unauthorised conversion of residential properties into hotels and commercial establishments, particularly in areas around Marquis Street and Free School Street. Paul also made a strong political pitch, asserting that the BJP is capable of contesting the municipal elections on its own.

"We can win the municipal elections by ourselves," she said. She further said that the BJP was not taking TMC leaders into the party, indicating that the "door of BJP is shut" for leaders of the ruling party.

On the Left, Paul said the BJP was not at loggerheads with the CPI(M), while dismissing both the TMC and the Left as politically insignificant. She also accused the CPI(M) of acting as the TMC's "B team". Her remarks came as the BJP sought to position itself as an alternative in municipal governance, combining criticism of the ruling establishment with proposals focused on civic infrastructure, public safety and accountability.

The overall political message from the meeting was that the BJP intends to fight the municipal elections independently while highlighting issues such as road maintenance, waste management, fire safety, illegal construction, food safety and urban planning. (ANI)