The Journey Home That Could Rescue the World’s Abandoned Farmland

Across developing economies, migration has drained villages of working-age labour while leaving millions of small farms underused. When migrants come home, they can restore agricultural capacity, redirect idle land and bring experience or savings acquired elsewhere. However, return migration revives farming only when land systems, markets and rural institutions make cultivation economically viable.

China provides important evidence of this emerging relationship. The study "How Does Agricultural Labor Return Migration Affect Farmland Abandonment Among Rural Households?", published in the journal Agriculture by Zhixiong Liu, Jie Zhou, Ruofan Liao and Jianxu Liu, analyses 7,268 rural households. It reports that households with returning agricultural workers have approximately 0.194 hectares less abandoned farmland than comparable households without them.

The significance extends beyond one country. Asia, Africa and Latin America are all experiencing combinations of rural outmigration, ageing farm populations, fragmented holdings and unstable urban employment. China's experience suggests that returning workers can help reverse land abandonment, but only where agricultural production offers credible returns and households can invest in, transfer or reorganise their land.

Rural migration is no longer a one-way journey

Development has long been associated with workers moving from agriculture into industry and services. Such mobility can raise incomes and support economic transformation, but sustained rural outmigration also changes the economics of farming. Labour becomes scarce, remaining farmers grow older and plots with low expected returns are increasingly left uncultivated.

Farmland abandonment is often presented as a physical land problem, even though household economics frequently determines whether cultivation continues. Families compare expected farm income with input costs, labour requirements and earnings available elsewhere. If agriculture cannot justify the time or expense involved, leaving land unused may become a rational decision.

Return migration alters this calculation. Workers who come back and resume farming increase the household labour supply and may reduce dependence on hired workers. Previous employment away from the village may also provide savings, wider market knowledge or stronger management skills, although these advantages vary considerably between individuals.

The Chinese study isolates agricultural returnees from people who simply move back to a rural area. A returnee must have lived or worked outside the registered home area for more than six months, returned to the household and resumed agricultural activity. This definition focuses the analysis on migrants whose return could plausibly influence farming decisions.

Using the 2021 China Household Finance Survey, the researchers examine households across 29 provincial-level regions. Their models control for age, education, health, non-agricultural employment, land endowments, tenure certification, household composition and machinery ownership, alongside regional differences.

Agricultural return migration remains negatively associated with farmland abandonment across several statistical tests. The estimated reduction of 0.194 hectares per household represents roughly 8 percent of the sample's average total farmland area. At village level, even relatively small changes in return migration could therefore produce a meaningful shift in land utilisation.

Returning workers reshape land use, not simply labour supply

The study explains how returning workers influence land decisions. Their contribution is not confined to physically cultivating plots. Returnees are also associated with higher investment in farmland and greater participation in land-transfer arrangements.

Households with returning agricultural workers are around 3.2 percentage points more likely to undertake land leveling, the measure used by the researchers to represent long-term farmland investment. Such work can improve production conditions and indicates a willingness to commit resources to future cultivation.

Investment may be especially important in countries where land deterioration and inadequate infrastructure make abandoned plots expensive to restore. Returning workers may have labour available, yet still require irrigation, machinery, credit and technical services before cultivation becomes financially sensible.

Land transfer offers a second route. The research links return migration with a larger area of farmland transferred out, while transferred land is associated with less abandonment. A household can therefore support productive land use even when it does not cultivate every plot directly.

This apparent contradiction reflects the difference between retaining land rights and managing land efficiently. Returnees may farm plots suited to household production while renting, lending or transferring other parcels to neighbours, cooperatives or larger operators. Land that would otherwise remain idle can be consolidated under someone with the capacity to cultivate it.

The finding is relevant across the Global South, where fragmented holdings and weak rental markets frequently prevent land from reaching productive users. Governments often respond to abandonment by ordering land back into cultivation, but administrative pressure does not resolve the costs and labour constraints that led households to withdraw.

A more effective approach would allow families to choose among direct cultivation, cooperative management and secure transfer. Transparent contracts, accessible land records and trusted local intermediaries can reduce transaction costs while protecting smallholders from losing control over their assets.

Local economies decide whether return becomes revival

Return migration does not produce the same result everywhere. China's evidence shows that the relationship becomes stronger when returnees enter villages with viable agricultural industries, supportive organisations and fewer competing employment options.

In villages with specialty agricultural industries, the estimated reduction in abandoned land associated with return migration reaches 0.178 hectares, compared with 0.112 hectares in villages without them. Established industries can improve access to buyers, processing, specialised inputs and higher-value markets, making cultivation more attractive.

Specialisation nevertheless carries risks. Encouraging many communities to pursue the same supposedly profitable crop can create oversupply, price volatility and dependence on a narrow market. Rural industrial strategies need credible demand assessments, storage, logistics and diversified value chains rather than production targets alone.

The relationship is also stronger where non-agricultural jobs are limited. Returning agricultural workers are associated with 0.190 hectares less abandoned land in areas with fewer off-farm opportunities, more than twice the 0.089-hectare estimate where such employment is abundant.

Scarce non-farm work may push returnees toward cultivation, but it should not be interpreted as a development advantage. Agriculture can provide income and food security during labour-market disruption, but workers should not be confined to low-productivity farming because better opportunities are unavailable.

Cooperatives provide a more constructive form of support. The estimated reduction in abandonment is 0.171 hectares in Chinese villages with cooperatives and 0.128 hectares in those without them. Cooperatives can connect returnees with machinery, technical assistance, pest management, inputs and buyers that individual households struggle to access independently.

These differences reveal a broader principle: return migration creates agricultural potential, while institutions determine whether that potential survives. Workers may come home with labour and ambition, but poor roads, weak markets, insecure contracts and limited finance can quickly make farming unviable.

Turning human mobility into productive land use

Governments should avoid treating returnees either as failed urban migrants or as an automatic agricultural workforce. A more useful policy framework would recognise them as economic actors making decisions across farming, wage employment and entrepreneurship.

Short-term assistance could combine agricultural training with access to machinery, credit, insurance and market information. Support should reflect a returnee's previous experience and intended activity rather than offer generic training disconnected from local production opportunities.

Land institutions require equal attention. Digital or locally managed land-information systems could identify unused plots and connect landholders with potential cultivators. Medium-term contracts and credible dispute-resolution procedures would give operators enough security to invest in soil, irrigation and land improvement.

International development organisations could test similar interventions in countries experiencing both rural outmigration and rising return flows. Comparative research is needed because land tenure, gender rights, migration patterns and local government capacity differ widely across the Global South.

Importantly, the study relies on cross-sectional data and cannot fully establish that return migration caused the decline in abandonment. It also lacks information on when workers returned, where they previously worked and how long they remain engaged in agriculture.

Land leveling captures only one form of investment, while cooperative presence serves as an indirect measure of access to agricultural services. Future studies should examine changes in productivity, income, soil conditions and household welfare over several agricultural cycles.

Climate exposure deserves particular scrutiny. Bringing every abandoned plot back into production may not be environmentally or economically desirable, especially on marginal land vulnerable to erosion, drought or biodiversity loss. Policy should distinguish between productive farmland that can be responsibly restored and land better suited to ecological recovery.

China's evidence changes the debate by showing that rural labour loss is not necessarily permanent. Returning migrants can reconnect underused land with labour, capital and management, but their arrival is only the beginning. Farmland revival depends on whether rural economies give people a convincing reason, and a practical means, to cultivate again.