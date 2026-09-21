Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 05:41 IST
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

US ​and Chinese ‌officials focused on ​trade issues and AI ‌during successful talks in New York on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ‌said. Speaking to reporters after ‌his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ended, Bessent said ⁠the ​two ⁠sides agreed to meet again. He gave ⁠no further details.

US Trade Representative ​Jamieson Greer said the meeting would ⁠lay the groundwork for a ⁠successful ​summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping on Thursday.

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