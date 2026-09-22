When Is Debt Too Much? IMF and World Bank Build a New Test for Low-Income Countries

The IMF and World Bank are preparing a significant overhaul of the system used to judge whether low-income countries can safely carry their debts. The revised Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries (LIC-DSF) will place greater weight on domestic borrowing, long-term development pressures, climate adaptation needs and the quality of public debt data. The framework is expected to become operational in the second half of 2027.

The redesign reflects how sharply the debt landscape has changed since the previous review in 2017. Many low-income countries are carrying higher debt burdens while increasingly borrowing from a wider mix of domestic, external and commercial sources, making traditional measures of external debt less capable of capturing the full range of fiscal risks. At the same time, governments face pressure to finance infrastructure, development priorities and climate adaptation without allowing repayment obligations to overwhelm future budgets.

A sharper line between debt pressure and debt that cannot be sustained

The reform attempts to distinguish more precisely between countries facing elevated debt stress and those whose debt is considered unsustainable. The framework will refine how debt-carrying capacity is measured, recalibrate stress thresholds and introduce additional indicators for overall public debt risks. Assessments will also allow greater room for country-specific conditions when final risk judgments are made.

Greater differentiation could give policymakers a clearer warning when fiscal vulnerabilities are building without automatically treating every deterioration as evidence that debt has become unmanageable. For governments, the distinction can affect how borrowing strategies, fiscal adjustment and investment plans are evaluated. For lenders and development institutions, it could provide a more granular basis for deciding how much financing a country can absorb.

A new debt sustainability model will add a mechanical risk signal supported by complementary indicators, although some elements will initially remain outside public view. Most IMF Executive Directors supported temporarily withholding the probability cut-offs used to generate the signal of unsustainable public debt, while some Directors favored full publication. The decision creates an early transparency question around how users will interpret a more sophisticated model whose full mechanics are not immediately disclosed.

Domestic borrowing moves from the margins to the centre

The revised framework also responds to a structural change in how many low-income countries finance themselves. Domestic debt has become more important, yet sovereign debt analysis has traditionally placed heavy emphasis on external obligations and foreign-currency repayment risks. The new LIC-DSF will introduce a dedicated domestic debt risk module designed to bring those exposures more systematically into country assessments.

The shift could change how fiscal vulnerabilities are understood because domestic borrowing can create pressures that are not fully visible through external debt indicators alone. Heavy reliance on local debt markets can interact with government financing needs and broader public-sector liabilities, while incomplete coverage can leave important obligations outside headline measures. Executive Directors also emphasized comprehensive debt coverage, including liabilities linked to state-owned enterprises.

Better measurement, however, depends on better information. The reforms introduce stronger incentives to improve the breadth, transparency and reliability of public debt data, including a confidence flag on debt information and possible baseline adjustments where gaps weaken the analysis. Directors also cautioned that countries making genuine efforts to improve debt reporting should not be unduly penalized for existing data weaknesses.

Climate and development needs enter the debt equation more explicitly

Perhaps the broader conceptual change is the framework's effort to connect debt sustainability with long-term development choices. A new long-term module will examine how investment and policy decisions linked to development and climate adaptation may affect public debt stress over time. Countries will be able to assess more explicitly how much fiscal space could support necessary investment while keeping longer-term vulnerabilities contained.

The approach acknowledges a difficult policy trade-off facing many lower-income economies. Restricting borrowing can preserve fiscal buffers, but insufficient investment in infrastructure, resilience and development can also carry economic costs over time. The revised system is designed to place those competing pressures within the same analytical framework rather than assessing present debt burdens largely apart from future investment requirements.

The framework does not, however, create new fiscal space or guarantee that particular investments will be judged affordable. Country outcomes will continue to depend on debt levels, economic conditions, financing structures, data quality and the assumptions used in individual debt sustainability analyses. The value of the new long-term lens will ultimately depend on how consistently those judgments are applied.

A more sophisticated framework brings a harder implementation test

The LIC-DSF has been a cornerstone of international debt analysis for low-income countries since 2005, influencing IMF policy advice, lending decisions, fiscal planning and public debt management. Previous reviews in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2017 progressively adapted the system as borrowing conditions changed. The latest overhaul is more ambitious because it widens both the risks being measured and the tools used to measure them.

IMF Executive Directors have already flagged the implementation challenge created by greater complexity, calling for clear guidance, careful communication, training and capacity development before adoption. The harmonized discount rate used in the LIC-DSF and the IMF Debt Limits Policy will remain unchanged at 5 percent, while country documents considered after the 2027 Board summer recess are expected to begin using the revised framework.

The real test will come when the redesigned framework starts changing country-level assessments. Its ambition is to recognize a debt landscape in which domestic borrowing, hidden liabilities, climate pressures, development investment and data weaknesses increasingly interact. Whether that produces clearer warnings and better borrowing decisions will depend not only on the models themselves, but on whether governments and creditors can understand and trust the judgments those models generate.