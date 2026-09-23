Pooja Logistics Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 23rd September 2026

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 23: Pooja Logistics Limited, a temperature-controlled logistics company engaged in the transportation of perishable and temperature-sensitive goods through refrigerated trucks, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue opening on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and closing on Friday, September 25, 2026. The Company’s Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of NSE – NSE EMERGE.

IPO Details - Issue Type: Fresh Issue

- Total Issue Size: Up to 38,46,000 Equity Shares - Issue Size: ₹44.23 Crore @ Upper Price Band

- Price Band: ₹109 – ₹115 per Equity Share - Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Minimum Bid Lot: 1200 Equity Shares (2 Lots : Min Lot Size to Apply) - Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE

Objects of the Issue The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

- Purchase of Vehicles: ₹3,397.39 Lakhs - General Corporate Purposes:

Share Allocation - Total Issue: Up to 38,46,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,98,000 Equity Shares - Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 10,62,000 Equity Shares,

- Net QIB: Up to 7,14,000 Equity Shares - Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 5,40,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors: Not less than 12,60,000 Equity Shares IPO Timeline

- Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Issue Opens: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

- Issue Closes: Friday, September 25, 2026 Issue Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: Share India Capital Services Private Limited - Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Pvt. Limited

- Market Maker: Share India Securities Limited Management Commentary

Mr. Deepak Khanna, Managing Director, Pooja Logistics Limited, said: “We have built our business around temperature-controlled logistics and the reliable transportation of perishable and temperature-sensitive goods. The proposed expansion of our owned fleet through the IPO will enable us to enhance vehicle availability, strengthen operational control and cater to evolving customer requirements. We remain focused on improving service efficiency and supporting the long-term growth of our cold chain logistics operations.”

About Pooja Logistics Limited Incorporated in 2011, Pooja Logistics Limited is engaged in providing temperature-controlled logistics services for the transportation of perishable goods across India through refrigerated trucks. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's in-house fleet comprised 424 GPS-enabled vehicles dedicated to the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods.

The Company caters to clients operating across confectionery, dairy & dairy products, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and e-commerce. Its fleet comprises trucks of different sizes and capacities, enabling it to undertake a range of assignments. The Company generally operates on a trip-to-trip model, while also providing vehicles under monthly contracts and long-term agreements. Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)