Beyond New Pipes: Philippines Targets Regulation and Data to Fix Its Fragmented Water Sector

The Philippines is under growing pressure to make its water and sanitation system more reliable, financially sustainable and capable of serving a rapidly expanding population. A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Asia Water Council (AWC), developed through the National Dialogue on Water with Philippine government institutions and support from the Republic of Korea, finds that building infrastructure alone will not solve the problem. The country also needs stronger economic regulation, better-performing water providers and an integrated national information system.

The challenge will become more urgent as the population rises from around 109 million in 2020 to an estimated 139 million by 2055. Around 54% of Filipinos already lived in urban areas in 2020, increasing pressure on water networks, sanitation facilities and local governments. Achieving universal water and sanitation access under the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan is estimated to require about USD 18 billion, or PHP 1.07 trillion, between 2020 and 2030.

Thousands of Providers, One Major Governance Challenge

The Philippines has more than 28,000 water service providers, including water districts, local-government systems, private operators, cooperatives and community organisations. This fragmented structure makes nationwide regulation and investment planning difficult.

Many small providers lack the financial resources, skilled personnel and technical capacity needed to maintain networks or finance expansion. Fragmentation can also result in duplicated investments, higher procurement costs and uneven service quality.

The report therefore recommends greater aggregation where practical. This does not necessarily mean merging every utility. Local governments and providers could jointly purchase equipment, share technical specialists, develop common infrastructure or establish shared management arrangements.

For policymakers, aggregation could make public investment more efficient. Larger or jointly managed systems may also become more attractive to banks and investors because they can have stronger revenues and greater institutional capacity. However, aggregation needs to reflect the Philippines' geography, particularly where islands and remote communities make physical integration difficult.

Tariff Reform Could Decide Whether Investments Last

The report identifies economic regulation and tariff-setting as another critical weakness. Different types of water providers operate under different regulatory arrangements, making it difficult to establish consistent rules covering prices, performance and service standards.

Tariffs that remain below the cost of efficient service delivery can create serious long-term problems. Utilities may struggle to repair pipelines, reduce leakage, expand networks or repay infrastructure financing. Consumers may initially benefit from low prices but eventually face unreliable services and delayed investments.

The report recommends balancing five major objectives: financial viability, service quality, operational efficiency, equitable access, and environmental and climate resilience.

Affordability nevertheless remains essential. Instead of keeping tariffs artificially low for everyone, governments could combine realistic pricing with targeted subsidies or public support for vulnerable households. A proposed Water Regulatory Commission could eventually provide more consistent economic regulation, while common definitions and performance indicators could improve transparency.

For policymakers, the challenge is therefore to demonstrate the connection between tariffs and service improvements. Consumers are more likely to understand price adjustments when utilities can show how additional revenue improves reliability, water quality and infrastructure.

USD 18 Billion Need Creates Development and Investment Opportunities

The scale of required investment gives international development partners an important role. Multilateral development banks, bilateral agencies and climate-finance institutions could support infrastructure while also strengthening the institutions responsible for operating it.

Development assistance could finance utility reforms, regulatory capacity, sanitation infrastructure, digitalisation, metering, leakage reduction and projects involving several local governments. Smaller providers may particularly require technical assistance to prepare financially viable projects and improve accounting, asset management and investment planning.

For private companies, the transformation could create opportunities in engineering, construction, wastewater treatment, smart meters, water-loss management, digital monitoring and data systems. Better-regulated and financially stronger utilities could also become more credible customers and investment partners.

However, risks remain. Uncertain tariff decisions, weak utility finances, fragmented responsibilities and poor-quality information can discourage long-term private capital. Regulatory reform will therefore be important for making risks clearer and improving investor confidence.

Better Data Can Turn Water Spending Into Better Services

A third priority is the proposed Centralised National Integrated Water Information System. At present, water information is spread across multiple institutions and databases, making it harder to compare providers, identify infrastructure gaps and determine where investment is most urgently needed.

The report recommends bringing together information on water resources, infrastructure, utility finances, service performance and climate risks. Bulk metering, leakage monitoring and eventually real-time information could help authorities understand where water is being lost and where infrastructure is failing.

Implementation should be gradual. The government could first establish common data standards and a national water-information master plan, followed by pilot programmes in selected provinces or river basins. Mandatory information-sharing arrangements could then support wider national implementation.

The wider message for policymakers, development partners and businesses is that the Philippines should not treat its USD 18 billion investment requirement simply as an infrastructure financing problem. Regulation, tariffs, institutional capacity, service aggregation and reliable data need to advance together. If reforms are properly sequenced, investment could deliver more than new pipes and treatment facilities: it could create financially sustainable utilities, improve services for underserved communities and strengthen the country's resilience to urbanisation, population growth and climate pressures.