IFI Techsolutions achieves Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization

IFI Techsolutions Limited (“IFI Techsolutions”), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has achieved the Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub specialization. Building on its Azure Expert MSP status and Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the achievement reinforces the company’s ability to help organizations modernize software development, accelerate innovation, and drive business agility through AI-powered engineering practices.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 12:27 IST
IFI Techsolutions achieves Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization
IFI Techsolutions achieves Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization. Image Credit: ANI

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: IFI Techsolutions Limited (“IFI Techsolutions”), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has achieved the Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub specialization. Building on its Azure Expert MSP status and Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the achievement reinforces the company’s ability to help organizations modernize software development, accelerate innovation, and drive business agility through AI-powered engineering practices.

The specialization recognizes IFI Techsolutions’ proven capabilities in applying AI across the software development lifecycle using GitHub Copilot, Microsoft Azure, automation, and security-first DevOps methodologies. Awarded following a rigorous third-party audit, the specialization validates the company’s technical expertise, customer success, and delivery excellence across the Agentic DevOps journey, spanning strategy, architecture, implementation, governance, and ongoing optimization. IFI Techsolutions enables organizations to modernize applications and accelerate software delivery through AI-driven engineering. For a leading media and entertainment organization, the company modernized a self-hosted application on Microsoft Azure and transformed delivery through GitHub. The initiative embedded security across development, enabled AI-assisted coding with GitHub Copilot, and improved scalability, visibility, and efficiency.

David Wright, Chief Revenue Officer, IFI Techsolutions, said: “The real promise of AI is not adoption, but outcomes. This specialization validates our ability to help customers accelerate innovation, modernize application delivery, and create measurable business value. We're committed to helping organizations turn AI ambition into real-world results at enterprise scale. For clients, the specialization provides added confidence in IFI Techsolutions’ ability to combine Microsoft Azure, GitHub, and AI-driven engineering practices to modernize applications, improve developer productivity, strengthen secure software delivery, and support complex digital transformation initiatives at enterprise scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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