CGC University Hosts Maiden Industry-Integrated Board (IIB), Executive Leadership Dialogue 2026

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 23: CGC University, Mohali, successfully hosted the maiden edition of the Industry-Integrated Board (IIB) – Executive Leadership Dialogue 2026 in the distinguished presence of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Founder & Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali; Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali; and Dr. Sushil Prashar, Executive Vice President, CGC University, Mohali. The dialogue brought together University leadership and representatives from more than 50 leading organisations for a substantive exchange on the evolving talent landscape, the future of work and the strategic imperative for deeper Industry–Academia co-creation.

Moving beyond the conventional boundaries of Industry–Academia engagement, the dialogue served as a strategic forum for translating the pulse of industry into actionable academic priorities. At its core was a shared recognition that the future of education cannot be designed in isolation from the world of work. As technologies evolve, roles are redefined, and skill requirements become increasingly dynamic, universities and industry must engage not merely as stakeholders, but as co-creators of the talent ecosystem. The gathering brought together an expansive cross-section of industry leaders from organisations including Capgemini, Mphasis, WNS, GoDaddy, Google, Newgen Software, TCS, Accenture, AU Small Finance Bank, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, SAP, HCLTech, Eightfold.ai, Coforge, KPMG, Hitachi, Finastra, IBM, Birlasoft, EY India, Salesforce, Ericsson, Clearwater Analytics, Demandbase, Axtria – Ingenious Insights, Sopra Steria, Ashok Leyland, Dassault Systèmes, UKG, eBay, Odoo, Reliance Brands Limited and several others.

The diversity of participating organisations enriched the conversation with perspectives spanning technology, consulting, BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, analytics, enterprise solutions, retail and other emerging sectors. Collectively, the dialogue examined the changing architecture of employability and the capabilities that tomorrow’s professionals will need to navigate an increasingly technology-led and interconnected economy. A significant focus of the deliberations was the need for curricula to remain closely attuned to contemporary industry realities. Industry leaders shared perspectives on emerging skill requirements, capability gaps, experiential learning, new technologies and the changing expectations of employers. The conversations also explored how structured collaboration can create greater avenues for internships, live projects, industry-integrated learning, professional certifications, mentorship, Centres of Excellence, research, innovation and placements.

The dialogue further enabled participating industry delegates to articulate emerging workforce trends, identify existing and anticipated capability gaps, and recommend priority areas and actionable interventions for the Industry-Integrated Board. These perspectives will contribute towards shaping a structured IIB Strategic Action Agenda, designed to translate industry intelligence into tangible and measurable academic initiatives. The key priorities emerging from the dialogue encompassed curriculum enhancement, talent and capability development, experiential and industry-integrated learning, emerging technologies and skills, and sustained Industry–Academia engagement. Particular emphasis was placed on strategic collaborations in certifications, Centres of Excellence, internships, research, innovation and placements.

For students, the impact of such engagement is envisaged to extend well beyond the classroom. Industry-informed curricula, access to live projects and internships, exposure to emerging technologies, structured mentorship and industry-recognised certifications can collectively contribute to a more contextual, agile and future-oriented learning experience. Stronger institutional partnerships can also open new avenues for collaborative research, innovation and enhanced employability. The maiden IIB Executive Leadership Dialogue thus marked an important step towards institutionalising a more continuous and outcome-driven model of Industry–Academia collaboration. Rather than treating industry engagement as an episodic exchange, the initiative seeks to establish it as an enduring mechanism through which industry perspectives can continually inform academic evolution.

The dialogue culminated in a collective vision for a structured, long-term roadmap that keeps education responsive to the realities of a rapidly changing world of work. By bringing decision-makers from academia and industry to the same table, CGC University, Mohali reaffirmed its commitment to creating an ecosystem where knowledge is informed by practice, learning is connected to opportunity, and future talent is shaped through meaningful collaboration with the industries it will ultimately serve. The Industry-Integrated Board, Executive Leadership Dialogue 2026 represents the beginning of an ongoing conversation, one designed to ensure that academic priorities remain closely connected to the possibilities, demands and transformations defining tomorrow’s world.

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