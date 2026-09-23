Soccer-Juventus keeper Grabara undergoes knee surgery after ACL tear

Juventus keeper Kamil Grabara ​has undergone knee surgery ​after tearing his ‌anterior cruciate ​ligament during training, the 27-year-old announced on social media on Wednesday. Grabara is ‌set to miss Poland's Nations League group stage matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with media reports saying the keeper faces ‌up to seven months on the sidelines.

"I’m not ‌going to lie, this is not something I ever wanted to post, but life comes at you fast sometimes," Grabara wrote on ⁠Instagram, posting ​a picture ⁠of himself on a hospital bed. After joining Juventus on loan from ⁠Wolfsburg in August, Grabara debuted for the Serie A side ​on Thursday, providing an assist and winning the player-of-the-match ⁠award in a 5-0 Europa League win over NEC Nijmegen.

On Saturday, however, ⁠he ​felt a strain in his right knee during training, and tests revealed he had suffered an ACL ⁠tear. Local media reported that Juventus were nearing a deal with ⁠37-year-old Brazilian ⁠Neto, who played for the club from 2015 to 2017, as Grabara's replacement.