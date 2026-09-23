Chessveda Partners with Commonwealth Chess Association to Promote Chess Across Commonwealth Nations

PNN Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 23: In a significant milestone for Indian chess, Chessveda, an integrated Indian online chess platform, has entered into a partnership with the Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) to promote and expand chess activities across Commonwealth nations.

The partnership agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad Samarkand 2026 in Uzbekistan, in the presence of Adv. Nandan Jha, Chairman, Chessveda, and Mr. Bharat Singh Chauhan, Chairman, Commonwealth Chess Association. The occasion was also attended by Nitin Narang, President of All India Chess Federation (AICF), presidents of chess federations from Commonwealth countries, along with several Grandmasters and International Masters from the global chess community. Under the partnership, Chessveda and the Commonwealth Chess Association will collaborate to organise chess tournaments, Olympiads and other chess-related events across Commonwealth nations. The collaboration aims to create greater opportunities for players, organisers, coaches and chess communities while strengthening the chess ecosystem across the Commonwealth.

Chessveda Chairman, Adv. Nandan Jha, said, “We envision organising online Chess Olympiads and other major championships at a global level. Our aim is to bring the global potential of chess and online chess to India, while providing Indian grassroots talent with opportunities to compete on global platforms and stages. Through this initiative, we hope to help Indian players showcase their talent internationally and contribute to taking Indian chess to greater heights.” Commonwealth Chess Association Chairman Bharat Singh Chauhan said, “We are delighted to support Chessveda and are pleased to formalise this partnership. It is a privilege to have Chessveda as an official partner for online chess. We look forward to expanding access to chess for players and participants across Commonwealth nations through this online platform and creating more opportunities for them to participate and compete.”

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Chess The partnership marks an important step for an Indian chess platform to collaborate with an international organisation working to foster chess across Commonwealth countries.

Through this association, Chessveda aims to contribute to the development of competitive chess while supporting greater participation and engagement among players across different age groups and skill levels. Chessveda: Connecting Chess Through One Digital Platform

Chessveda is an integrated online chess platform designed to make chess more accessible, engaging, competitive and connected for players of all ages and skill levels. The platform brings together multiple aspects of the chess ecosystem, including:

* Online chess playing * Chess learning and training

* Tournaments and competitions * Coaching

* Chess communities * Chess news and updates

* Chess-related content Chessveda seeks to bridge the gap between traditional chess and the digital world by creating an ecosystem where players can learn, play, compete, connect and grow on a single platform.

About Commonwealth Chess Association The Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) is the international organisation representing chess activities among the nations of the Commonwealth. The CCA was founded in 1980 and unites the commonwealth chess federations, while keeping strict neutrality in the internal affairs of the national chess federations. The association works towards fostering and promoting chess across Commonwealth countries and supports the development of chess activities and competitions in the region.

The CCA supports the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and is in harmony with FIDE’s aims and statutes. The CCA is affiliated to FIDE as per 2.9 (b) of the FIDE statutes. One of its key initiatives is the Commonwealth Chess Championship, which is organised on a regular basis and brings together chess players from Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 53 independent and equal member countries, working together across areas of common interest. A New Chapter for Chess Development

The partnership between Chessveda and the Commonwealth Chess Association is expected to provide a broader platform for chess events and participation across Commonwealth nations. By combining Chessveda’s digital capabilities with the CCA’s international chess network, the partnership aims to support the growth of chess and create new opportunities for players and chess communities across the Commonwealth.

About Chessveda Chessveda is an Indian integrated digital chess platform focused on making chess more accessible, engaging and connected. Its ecosystem brings together playing, learning, tournaments, coaching, communities, news and chess content, enabling players to develop and participate in chess through a single digital platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)