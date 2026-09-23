"Tears in eyes of farmers": Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar urges CM Fadnavis to declare drought, provide financial assistance

Highlighting the acute agrarian distress across Maharashtra, senior Congress leader and MLA Vijay Wadettiwar urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately declare a drought without delay and convene a three-day special session of the State Legislative Assembly to roll out a comprehensive financial relief package for farmers. Earlier today, CM Fadnavis toured several drought-hit districts in the state including Latur and Dharashiv and held talks with the affected farmers.

Stating that there are "tears in the eyes of the farmers," Wadettiwar said that the ground reality demands urgent government intervention and immediate financial assistance to pull the rural populace out of severe crisis. Highlighting the severe distress among the farming community, Wadettiwar stated that the ground reality is grim and demands urgent government intervention.

"...There are tears in the eyes of the farmers; the CM has come to know this only after going there... He should understand the severity of the drought and, without thinking anything further, declare a drought here," Wadettiwar told reporters here. Pressing for immediate institutional and financial support, the Congress leader insisted that the state administration must prioritise relief over delays.

"A 3-day Assembly session should be convened to discuss this, and a large relief package should be announced for this situation," he said. Emphasising the responsibility of the state government to support the agricultural sector during this crisis, Wadettiwar added, "Right now, there is a need to stand with the farmers in this situation... The farmers should be provided (financial) assistance... The government should make every possible arrangement to provide relief to the farmers."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced measures to address drought-like conditions across the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Chandrashekhar Bawankule would take decisions on relief measures, while crop-loss panchnamas would begin in drought-affected areas.

The state government would initiate assistance without waiting for Central aid and would give special attention to drinking water and fodder for livestock, with planning for the next seven to eight months. The government said soybean, cotton and maize were among the crops most affected. (ANI)