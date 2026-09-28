Global Growth Holds Firm as Energy Turmoil Shifts the Risk to Inflation and Finance

The global economy has avoided the sharper slowdown that might have followed the latest energy shock, but the apparent stability is deceptive. Growth is continuing, oil disruption has been partly absorbed and investment in artificial intelligence is providing support, but the buffers that allowed economies to withstand the shock are becoming thinner.

The OECD's September 2026 Interim Economic Outlook projects global growth of 2.9% this year and 3.0% in 2027. The figures suggest continuity rather than crisis, but the more important story is how much harder it is becoming for governments and central banks to manage the next disruption without worsening inflation, debt pressures or financial risk.

Resilience is being bought with buffers that cannot be used indefinitely

The energy shock linked to the conflict in the Middle East has not translated into the kind of global contraction that such a disruption might once have triggered. Alternative supply routes, inventory drawdowns, coordinated releases from strategic reserves in OECD economies, additional production outside the Gulf and weaker oil demand, especially from China, have all helped limit the damage.

Each of those mechanisms has reduced immediate pressure, but none represents an unlimited source of protection. Inventories can be depleted, strategic reserves are finite and shifts in demand can reverse. The capacity to absorb the shock says as much about the buffers available today as it does about the underlying strength of the global economy.

The OECD's growth projections reinforce this distinction. The United States is expected to expand by 2.2% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027, while the euro area is projected to grow by just 1% in both years. China is forecast to grow by 4.5% this year and 4.2% next year, maintaining stronger momentum but at a slower pace.

Therefore, the global economy is not entering this period with uniformly strong growth. Resilience is being demonstrated against a backdrop of modest expansion, which means the consequences of another shock could be more severe in economies already operating with limited momentum.

The real squeeze is shifting from energy supply to policy capacity

Higher energy prices are now creating a different type of pressure. Rather than immediately halting growth, they are feeding back into inflation at a time when central banks are still trying to secure durable price stability. G20 inflation is projected at 4.1% in 2026 before easing to 3.6% in 2027, with both figures now higher than previously expected.

Persistent inflation narrows the choices available to monetary policymakers. Central banks may want to support weaker parts of the economy, but renewed price pressure limits how quickly they can relax policy without risking a fresh loss of inflation control. The OECD's emphasis on keeping inflation expectations anchored reflects that constraint.

Governments face an equally difficult balance. Higher energy costs generate pressure for relief, but large or prolonged support programmes can weaken fiscal positions and blunt incentives to reduce energy consumption. The OECD's call for targeted and temporary measures reflects the growing difficulty of cushioning shocks without creating new economic vulnerabilities.

The broader issue is one of diminishing room for manoeuvre. Policy tools that were once deployed aggressively during periods of crisis are becoming more expensive to use, particularly when inflation remains elevated and government borrowing costs are rising at the same time.

Fiscal pressure is turning every new shock into a harder trade-off

Rising long-term sovereign bond yields are making the cost of public borrowing a more important part of the outlook. Governments entering the next phase of uncertainty with heavier financing burdens will have less flexibility to offset shocks through subsidies, transfers or other forms of support.

The tension is especially significant because fiscal policy is being asked to do more precisely when its room to act is shrinking. Households may need protection from higher energy and food costs, businesses may seek support against volatile inputs, and governments may still need to maintain investment in longer-term priorities.

Higher debt-servicing costs make those choices more difficult. Spending designed to protect economic activity in the short term can compete with the need to stabilise public finances, while delayed consolidation can leave governments even more exposed if borrowing costs remain high.

The risk is not simply that governments will spend too much or too little. The deeper problem is that the margin for policy error is narrowing. A support measure that is too broad can weaken fiscal sustainability, while a response that is too limited can deepen the economic impact of a shock.

AI is supporting growth while adding a new layer of financial exposure

AI has emerged as one of the few areas providing clear support to global activity. Strong AI investment is helping sustain trade and economic growth at a time when energy costs, inflation and weak momentum in some major economies are acting as restraints. The same investment cycle is also creating a less visible vulnerability. The OECD warns that rapid AI spending is relying increasingly on external financing, raising the possibility that a market correction could become more disruptive if expected returns fail to materialise.

It creates an important contradiction in the current outlook. The global economy is benefiting from AI investment now, but part of that support rests on expectations about future productivity and profitability that have yet to be fully tested. If those expectations weaken, the resulting adjustment could coincide with already elevated borrowing costs and constrained policy space.

So, the concern is not that AI investment is inherently destabilising. It is that the financial system could become more exposed to disappointment at a moment when governments and central banks have fewer easy options for cushioning another source of stress.

The wider picture is one of accumulating rather than isolated risk. A renewed escalation in the Middle East could push energy prices higher, adverse weather could intensify food-price pressures, stubborn inflation could delay monetary easing, and higher sovereign yields could further restrict fiscal support.

Global growth may still hold close to the OECD's baseline, but the quality of that growth is becoming increasingly important. An economy can continue expanding while becoming more fragile underneath, especially when the mechanisms supporting resilience depend on finite reserves, expensive borrowing or optimistic investment expectations.