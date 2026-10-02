Government extends RELIEF timelines to support exporters amid West Asia logistics disruptions

The government has extended the operational timelines under Component II of the RELIEF intervention to help Indian exporters manage continued maritime logistics disruptions in West Asia, with the measure aimed at sustaining trade flows amid elevated freight, insurance and war-related risks. The Department of Commerce issued on a notification on September 30 extending the timelines under the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF), a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

The extension comes as geopolitical disruptions in West Asia continue to affect maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjoining regions. Under Component II, exporters are encouraged to obtain ECGC cover for upcoming shipments to specified regions, with the intervention providing 95 per cent risk coverage. The government said the measure is intended to provide greater resilience to exporters facing uncertainty in shipping and insurance arrangements. “Component II of the RELIEF scheme encourages exporters to obtain ECGC cover for upcoming shipments to the specified regions, with 95% risk coverage,” the Department of Commerce said.

The component is available for Stand Alone Policies as well as Whole Turnover Policies obtained on or after March 16, 2026. The covered cargo categories include Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL) and Reefer containers, while energy shipments are excluded. A key feature of the intervention is that exporters covered under the scheme will not face an increase in the premium beyond the pre-disruption level during the eligible period. This is intended to contain the additional insurance burden arising from heightened risks along the affected maritime routes.

The RELIEF intervention was launched on March 19, 2026, to support exporters affected by extraordinary freight escalation, higher insurance premia and war-related export risks stemming from disruptions in the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor. The government said the extension reflects its commitment to “ensure export resilience, sustaining trade flows and supporting exporters amid the prevailing geopolitical and logistics uncertainties.” The move is expected to provide continued support to exporters as disruptions in the region persist. (ANI)