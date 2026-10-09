Albania’s Green Taxonomy Sets New Investment Rules and Brings EU Goals Closer

Albania has presented a green taxonomy designed to give banks, investors and businesses a shared understanding of what qualifies as an environmentally sustainable investment, marking an important step in the development of the country's financial market. Presented by the Bank of Albania, the framework brings greater clarity to green finance, supports stronger climate reporting and moves the country closer to the European Union's climate objectives. Its practical value lies in establishing common criteria for assessing investments, giving financial institutions and the businesses seeking their support a clearer basis for discussing sustainability.

A Common Language for Green Investment

The national framework covers activities in sectors including water and waste management, construction, transport and manufacturing, where investment decisions can have lasting consequences for the environment and the wider economy. A common set of rules gives lenders and investors a reference point for identifying green projects and helps businesses understand the standards against which their proposals will be assessed. For a company planning an investment or a bank considering a loan, the taxonomy is intended to make the meaning of "green" more concrete through defined criteria.

The taxonomy was developed with support from the European Investment Bank through its Greening Financial Systems Programme, in close cooperation with Albanian public institutions, the financial sector and the business community. Bringing these groups into the process connected the development of the framework with the organisations expected to use it, recognising that sustainable finance depends on both public policy and everyday decisions about lending, investment and business development.

Sustainability Becomes Part of Capital Decisions

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Albania Natasha Ahmetaj described the finalisation of the process as an important achievement, crediting the EIB's contribution and cooperation between institutions. Her remarks placed the taxonomy within a broader discussion about how sustainability shapes financial decisions: beyond its reputational significance and its expression of commitment to environmental responsibility, the framework is expected to play a growing role in determining how capital reaches the economy. That gives the initiative relevance for businesses seeking funding as well as institutions deciding which investments to support.

Alessandro de Concini, Head of the EIB Representation to Albania, described the presentation as an important step towards developing the country's capital market, attracting investment and making green lending a routine part of financial activity. He linked closer alignment with EU standards and the EU market to Albania's efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen competitiveness and build resilience to climate change, positioning the taxonomy as part of the country's broader economic development.

From the Final Draft to Practical Use

The event presented the key elements of the taxonomy's third and final draft, covering the overall framework, technical screening criteria and legislative arrangements. These details matter because a shared definition of sustainable investment needs clear assessment requirements and an appropriate legal foundation to guide its use. The presentation marked progress in developing those foundations; the press release did not specify an implementation timetable or confirm that the framework had entered into force.

The support forms part of the EIB's Greening Financial Systems Programme, managed by EIB Advisory, which helps central banks and financial institutions develop and implement policies, frameworks and tools for stronger climate risk management and expanded green finance. Building lasting institutional capacity is another central part of that work, with financing provided by Germany and Luxembourg through the Greening Financial Systems Fund and implementation coordinated closely with the NDC Partnership.