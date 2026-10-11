Operating models emerge as primary competitive edge in AI era: McKinsey

Organizations that redesign how decisions are made, work is performed, and capabilities are deployed are better equipped to create stronger outcomes and capture more value from artificial intelligence, according to a recent McKinsey report. The findings indicate that enterprises undergoing artificial intelligence transformation succeed not by adopting a single standard framework, but by making deliberate structural choices and executing them effectively. The report emphasizes that major technology breakthroughs rarely deliver full potential on their own, noting that financial and operational gains materialize only when firms actively reshape their core structures.

The research draws on a global survey of more than 700 executives and senior leaders across various industries and geographies, evaluating how operational structures drive transformation and business performance. The analysis identifies a distinct group labeled "reinventors" that are enterprises that fundamentally alter day-to-day operations, noting that these firms report stronger performance than peers in earlier adoption stages. "AI, and agentic AI in particular, demands a fundamentally different operating model. It reshapes how decisions are made, how work is done across functions, how capabilities are developed, and where value is created," the report said.

The study outlines five critical lessons derived from these reinventors. First, leading enterprises organize around end-to-end value creation rather than traditional functional hierarchies, deploying cross-functional teams supported by modular technology platforms. Second, these organizations extend their reach beyond internal boundaries. "Be deliberate about which capabilities to build and own—and where external partners can provide greater speed, scale, or expertise. Reinventors treat these partnerships as an extension of how the organization creates value, not simply as a source of outsourced capabilities," the report added.

Third, the report notes that high-performing organizations maintain strategic clarity while shifting capital and talent rapidly. Rather than relying on medium-term rolling plans, reinventors manage through quarterly outcomes or dynamic “reforecasting”, allowing resources to shift toward viable initiatives while ending underperforming programs. Fourth, firms align compensation models with enterprise transformation rather than individual unit metrics. "Reinventors pair a strong orientation toward competitive performance with rewards that emphasise team outcomes alongside individual contributions. This combination is important: Competition can accelerate reinvention, but only when people are competing to create value for the organization rather than maximize their own performance," it said.

Fifth, companies organize workforce capabilities around specific skills rather than fixed job descriptions, matching employees directly to critical workflows and determining where automated agents or human workers are most effective. The report mentioned that operating structures now serve as a primary competitive differentiator, warning that organizations must actively reconstruct systemic operations rather than make minor adjustments to existing frameworks. (ANI)