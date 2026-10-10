Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

​Venezuela's ​interim President Delcy ‌Rodriguez has ​authorized Starlink, the satellite ‌internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, to operate in the ‌Latin American country. The authorization ‌is part of an agreement with the US firm, the ⁠Venezuelan ​government ⁠said in a statement on ⁠Friday.

The company's satellite-internet unit ​has continued to expand its global ⁠subscriber base, aided by ⁠launches ​of additional satellites and a growing range of ⁠consumer, enterprise, aviation, maritime and government ⁠services.