Shallu Jindal Named ‘CSR Person of the Year’ for Work in Women’s Health and Empowerment

Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, has been honoured with the ‘CSR Person of the Year’ award at the 19th India CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 in New Delhi. The recognition acknowledges her efforts to improve women’s health, maternal care, nutrition and economic opportunities through community-focused initiatives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 10:00 IST
Shallu Jindal Named ‘CSR Person of the Year’ for Work in Women’s Health and Empowerment
Shallu Jindal Named ‘CSR Person of the Year’ for Work in Women’s Health and Empowerment. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel Limited New Delhi [India], October 21: Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, has been honoured with the ‘CSR Person of the Year’ award at the 19th India CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 in New Delhi. The recognition acknowledges her efforts to improve women’s health, maternal care, nutrition and economic opportunities through community-focused initiatives.

Under her leadership, Jindal Foundation’s flagship #HerKadam initiative has reached communities across more than 2,300 underserved villages, bringing together healthcare, nutrition, safe motherhood and economic empowerment. The initiative has supported over 9 lakh adolescent girls through anaemia screening, treatment and counselling. It has also provided antenatal and postnatal care to more than 8.9 lakh expectant and new mothers.

In addition, #HerKadam has helped over 90% of identified severely malnourished children progress towards healthy nutritional status. Overall, the initiative has delivered more than 12 million instances of health and nutrition support. The summit was held on the theme ‘CSR Enabling Innovation – Bringing Ideas, Technology, Capital and Partnerships Together to Scale Social Impact’. It brought together industry leaders and representatives from the corporate and development sectors to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration and expand the reach of social development initiatives.

The recognition reflects Smt. Jindal’s approach to community development, combining sustained grassroots engagement with integrated interventions that address the needs of women, girls and children. Through #HerKadam and its wider development programmes, Jindal Foundation continues to work towards healthier communities and greater opportunities for women and girls. About Jindal Foundation:

Jindal Foundation is the social impact arm of Jindal Steel, dedicated to enabling and empowering communities by consistently improving their quality of life on a sustainable basis and creating opportunities for building and catalysing equitable and inclusive prosperity. The Foundation works across education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, water and sanitation, environment, rural infrastructure, arts and culture, sports, and social inclusion to support sustainable and inclusive development across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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