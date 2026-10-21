Australian miner Fortescue fires senior executive after sexual harassment probe
Fortescue, Australia's third-largest miner, said on Wednesday it fired a senior executive following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. The investigation, conducted by law firm MinterEllison, found conduct that breached company policies and values, a Fortescue spokesperson said in a statement.
Fortescue did not name the executive or provide additional details of the findings. Sexual harassment has been a persistent issue at mine sites in Western Australia and sparked an enquiry in the state in 2021.
"Sexual harassment, bullying and other behaviour that makes people feel unsafe has no place at Fortescue," the statement said. "The investigation found conduct that breached Fortescue's policies, as well as our values. The board sub-committee overseeing the matter therefore ceased the individual's contract."
The probe into the allegations of sexual harassment and bullying by the executive was made public in August by the Australian Financial Review newspaper. Fortescue suspended the person later that month, after initially saying legal advice indicated it was not necessary.
Fortescue was also served with a class action suit in July alleging workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.