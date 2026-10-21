Australian miner Fortescue fires senior executive after sexual harassment probe

Fortescue, Australia's third-largest miner, ​said on Wednesday ​it fired a senior executive ‌following an ​investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. The investigation, conducted by law ‌firm MinterEllison, found conduct that breached company policies and values, a Fortescue spokesperson said in a statement.

Fortescue did not name ‌the executive or provide additional details of the findings. Sexual harassment ‌has been a persistent issue at mine sites in Western Australia and sparked an enquiry in the state in 2021.

"Sexual harassment, bullying and ⁠other ​behaviour that ⁠makes people feel unsafe has no place at Fortescue," the statement said. "The investigation ⁠found conduct that breached Fortescue's policies, as well as our values. ​The board sub-committee overseeing the matter therefore ceased the ⁠individual's contract."

The probe into the allegations of sexual harassment and bullying by the ⁠executive ​was made public in August by the Australian Financial Review newspaper. Fortescue suspended the person later that month, ⁠after initially saying legal advice indicated it was not necessary.

Fortescue was ⁠also served ⁠with a class action suit in July alleging workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.