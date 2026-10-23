Can Cameroon Turn Agricultural Investment into Jobs, Food Security and Economic Growth?

Cameroon is placing agricultural investment at the centre of its economic development strategy, launching a new partnership with the World Bank Group that seeks to strengthen domestic food production, expand employment and reduce dependence on imports. The Cameroon AgriConnect Compact brings eight agricultural value chains under a coordinated framework, linking infrastructure development, financial access and policy reforms to the country's wider economic ambitions.

The initiative represents more than an effort to increase farm output. It reflects a policy approach in which agricultural productivity, private investment and food security are treated as interconnected priorities. Its success will depend on whether the government and development partners can convert institutional cooperation into practical improvements across an economy where millions of livelihoods depend on agriculture.

From agricultural potential to economic productivity

Agriculture occupies a central position in Cameroon's economy, contributing approximately 17% of gross domestic product and employing 42% of the national workforce. The sector also generates more than half of non-oil export earnings, making its performance relevant to employment, trade and domestic economic activity.

Such economic significance places agriculture at the intersection of several national development objectives. Expanding production could support domestic food supply, while improved productivity and stronger market participation could create opportunities for producers and businesses. However, the relationship between agricultural growth and wider economic gains depends on the infrastructure, financial services and institutional arrangements supporting production.

The AgriConnect Compact identifies maize, rice, cassava, oil palm, cocoa, soybeans, dairy, and fisheries and aquaculture as priority areas. Their inclusion creates a framework spanning food crops, livestock-related production, aquatic resources and commercially oriented agricultural activities. Rather than pursuing a single commodity strategy, Cameroon is seeking improvements across several parts of its agricultural economy.

Import substitution provides another dimension to the initiative. The government wants stronger domestic production to reduce reliance on food imports, connecting agricultural development with national food security. Achieving that objective will require more than higher output, however. Domestic production must translate into reliable market supply, while progress needs to be assessed against changes in import dependence.

The Compact is closely connected to Cameroon's existing development agenda. Its objectives align with the National Development Strategy 2030, the Rural Sector Development Strategy and National Agricultural Investment Plan for 2020–2030, and the Integrated Agricultural and Fisheries Import Substitution Program. This alignment positions AgriConnect as a mechanism for coordinating established priorities rather than replacing existing agricultural policies.

Private capital becomes central to the food security equation

One defining feature of AgriConnect is its emphasis on attracting private investment through improvements in agricultural infrastructure, services, financing and sector policies. The approach recognizes that production increases cannot be pursued independently of the economic conditions under which farmers and agricultural businesses operate.

Access to finance is particularly important within this framework. The initiative seeks to expand financial opportunities while strengthening the services needed to support agricultural production. Whether these mechanisms reach smallholder farmers alongside commercial enterprises will influence how broadly investment benefits are distributed across the sector.

International cooperation forms another pillar of the strategy. The Compact was developed through consultations involving the World Bank Group, African Development Bank, European Union, French Development Agency, International Fund for Agricultural Development and Japan International Cooperation Agency, together with producer organizations and private-sector representatives.

This institutional arrangement creates opportunities to connect development financing with national agricultural priorities. Yet the announcement does not establish the scale of financing committed by individual partners, the investment timetable or the specific allocation of resources across the eight value chains. The distinction between institutional participation and confirmed financial commitments remains important.

Technical cooperation is also expected to shape implementation. United Nations agencies, research centres, universities, vocational education institutions and professional organizations are among the partners whose expertise will support research, standards, statistics, extension services and capacity building through operational plans.

The combination of financial and technical partnerships indicates an effort to address agricultural development as an institutional challenge as well as an investment priority. Research capabilities, technical skills and reliable agricultural information could support implementation, although their contribution will depend on how responsibilities and resources are organized.

The decisive question is who benefits from agricultural investment

For Cameroon, the greatest test of AgriConnect will emerge beyond the partnership framework. Smallholder farmers account for much of agricultural employment, making their participation central to the initiative's employment and productivity ambitions. Investment growth alone will not establish whether smaller producers gain access to financing, services or new economic opportunities.

Private businesses could benefit from an improved investment environment across the selected value chains. Producers may also gain from better agricultural services and infrastructure. Nevertheless, the distribution of these opportunities will depend on operational decisions that remain unspecified, including financing arrangements, project selection and beneficiary participation.

Employment creation presents a similar challenge. Agriculture's large workforce gives the Compact considerable relevance for livelihoods, but the announcement provides no quantified job targets or implementation milestones. Assessing employment outcomes will require evidence of actual opportunities generated rather than relying on investment intentions.

Food security outcomes will demand equally careful measurement. Increasing domestic agricultural output may strengthen food availability, but production gains cannot automatically demonstrate improvements in affordability or access. The relationship between agricultural investment and household food security will need to be assessed through measurable results.

Coordination among numerous institutions introduces further questions about accountability. The Compact brings together government agencies, international financiers, private investors and technical organizations, each potentially contributing different resources and expertise. Clear responsibilities, operational plans and performance indicators will be necessary to evaluate progress across this broad partnership.

The next phase will reveal whether AgriConnect can provide the institutional structure needed to translate agricultural priorities into sustained economic results. Confirmed financing, implementation schedules, producer participation and measurable changes in productivity, employment and imports will offer the clearest evidence of its effectiveness.

Cameroon's agricultural strategy now rests on a consequential distinction: mobilizing investment is an immediate policy objective, while achieving stronger food security and wider economic participation remains a longer-term outcome to be demonstrated. The Compact establishes a framework for pursuing both, but its economic significance will ultimately be determined by what reaches farms, businesses and consumers.