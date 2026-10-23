Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been selected to be bestowed with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award, Variety reported. The award will be given by the American Film Institute at a gala tribute, in a ceremony set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 24, 2027.

Considered the highest honour for a career in film, the AFI Life Achievement Award is given to a single honouree every year, recognising talent that has furthered the cinematic arts, demonstrated longevity and been acknowledged by scholars, critics, peers, and audiences. Speaking on the same, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy shared, “Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together.” Kennedy added, “That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world. It is AFI’s honour to present him with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award,” as quoted by Variety.

In a career spanning over five decades, Tom Cruise – a renowned actor, producer, and philanthropist has several hit titles to his name, including ‘Top Gun’, ‘Risky Business’, ‘Minority Report’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘A Few Good Men’, and the popular ‘Mission: Impossible’ films. He will be seen next in the next chapter of ‘Days of Thunder’ alongside Anne Hathaway.

Cruise also received several accolades in his career, including Best Actor nods for his work on ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’. He recently won a nomination as a producer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which was also nominated for Best Picture. (ANI)