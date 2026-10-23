Mozambique eyes India partnership to boost agro-processing, expand rice trade across Southern Africa

Mozambique is looking to deepen its agricultural partnership with India by leveraging Indian expertise in agro-processing and using its strategic ports to expand trade access across Southern Africa, Antonio Do Rosário Grispos, Secretary of State for Trade of Mozambique, said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 14:39 IST
Mozambique eyes India partnership to boost agro-processing, expand rice trade across Southern Africa
Antonio Do Rosário Grispos (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mozambique is looking to deepen its agricultural partnership with India by leveraging Indian expertise in agro-processing and using its strategic ports to expand trade access across Southern Africa, Antonio Do Rosário Grispos, Secretary of State for Trade of Mozambique, said on Friday. Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference, Grispos said Mozambique aims to strengthen cooperation with India in agricultural technology and processing while positioning itself as a gateway for Indian businesses seeking to access markets in the region.

"We want to increase that through agro-processing, experience these techniques from India, and open our borders and markets for the Southern African countries through Mozambique's ports," he said. Highlighting the potential for stronger bilateral cooperation, Grispos said Mozambique imports around 600,000 tonnes of rice annually, with most of its supplies coming from India. He said the partnership could be further expanded to support Mozambique's food security and strengthen agricultural trade.

"That's why India plays a particular role in food security in Mozambique," he said. Grispos also underlined Mozambique's geographical advantage, noting that its ports serve as strategic entry points for landlocked countries in Southern Africa. This, he said, creates opportunities to facilitate regional commerce and improve market access for Indian businesses.

Greater cooperation in agro-processing could help Mozambique draw on India's experience and technologies to develop its agricultural sector, while creating opportunities for stronger trade links between India and the wider African region. The trade official also highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two countries, noting that the Indian community has been present in Mozambique for more than five centuries.

Sharing his personal connection with India, Grispos said his grandfather came from Goa and that he takes pride in his Indian heritage. "My grandfather came from Goa, so there is Indian blood in my veins also. I am more than proud to be here. I feel Indian, and I feel proud of this great nation," he said.

On bilateral relations, Grispos described India as a strategic partner for Mozambique and said ties between the two countries were on a strong footing. He also pointed to the close relationship between Mozambique President Daniel Chapo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that policy alignment between the two governments was supporting bilateral engagement.

"We have a very strong connection between the governments of India and Mozambique. India is a strategic partner to Mozambique," he said. The Bharat International Rice Conference provides a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities across the rice value chain, strengthen international trade partnerships and discuss ways to improve food security. For India and Mozambique, the focus on agro-processing, rice trade and regional market access offers scope to expand economic cooperation beyond existing trade flows. (ANI)

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