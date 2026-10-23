Kremlin says first ship carrying Russian diesel under deal with US is on its way, more to follow 

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:20 IST
Kremlin says first ship carrying Russian diesel under deal with US is on its way, more to follow 

The ​Kremlin said ​on Friday that ‌the first ​ship carrying Russian diesel under a ‌deal with the United States was already on its way and that more would follow. LSEG ‌data showed on Friday that ‌a Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel was heading towards New York ⁠following ​an ⁠agreement with US President Donald Trump.

"As far as ⁠I’m aware, there have already been ​reports from the Ministry of Energy that ⁠the first tanker has, in fact, set sail ⁠for ​its recipients, its buyers. Further shipments will continue at a ⁠steady pace from here on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov ⁠told a daily conference call.

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