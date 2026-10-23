Kremlin says first ship carrying Russian diesel under deal with US is on its way, more to follow
The Kremlin said on Friday that the first ship carrying Russian diesel under a deal with the United States was already on its way and that more would follow. LSEG data showed on Friday that a Malta-flagged tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel was heading towards New York following an agreement with US President Donald Trump.
"As far as I’m aware, there have already been reports from the Ministry of Energy that the first tanker has, in fact, set sail for its recipients, its buyers. Further shipments will continue at a steady pace from here on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily conference call.