29 CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Intermediate Results, Secure Ranks Under AIR 50

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 23: CA Wallah, the Chartered Accountancy preparation vertical of PhysicsWallah (PW), has recorded a notable achievement in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination, with 29 students securing All India Ranks (AIRs) under 50. Among the top performers, Mohammed Qutub Riyan secured AIR 11, Ronak Kumar achieved AIR 14, and Dip Roy secured AIR 20.

Announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on October 22, 2026, the results mark an important milestone for CA aspirants across the country. The achievement highlights the dedication required to navigate one of India's most demanding professional qualification pathways and underscores the importance of structured preparation, conceptual clarity and sustained practice. Building on previous performances, CA Wallah recorded 12 All India Ranks (AIRs) in the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination and 16 AIRs in January 2026. With 29 AIRs in the current examination, it further strengthens its track record of students achieving strong results in CA Intermediate.

Reflecting on their achievements, Mohammed Qutub Riyan (AIR 11) said, “Clearing the CA Intermediate examination is a moment of immense happiness and gratitude. Although the journey initially seemed tough, I continued working through challenging topics, and the consistent support of my family and teachers at CA Wallah helped me prepare with confidence.” Ronak Kumar (AIR 14) added, “Building conceptual clarity, regular revision and practising questions helped me approach the examination with confidence. I am grateful to everyone who supported me throughout this journey.” Dip Roy(AIR 20) said, “Preparing for CA Intermediate taught me the value of discipline and perseverance. My teachers at CA Wallah helped me stay committed to my study plan and overcome challenging concepts.” Commenting on the achievement, Manish Kumar, Chief Project Officer, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, “Having 29 CA Wallah students secure All India Ranks under 50 in the CA Intermediate examination is a proud moment for us. This achievement reflects the students’ dedication and our academic teams' commitment to providing the right guidance and building stronger conceptual understanding among students. At PW, we remain focused on helping aspiring Chartered Accountants with the knowledge and confidence needed to progress in their professional journeys.”

The results reaffirm CA Wallah’s commitment to guiding aspiring Chartered Accountants through structured academic support, regular revision and practice. The students’ achievements reflect the value of consistent effort and determination, serving as an inspiration to fellow aspirants as they work towards their own goals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)